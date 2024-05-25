Camryn Rogers Breaks Diamond League Record to Win Pre Classic
Camryn Rogers delivered a season-best throw and twice broke the Diamond League record to win the women’s hammer throw at the Prefontaine Classic at Eugene, Oregon on Saturday.
The 24-year-old Canadian and Cal graduate won with a throw of 255 feet, 1 inch (77.76 meters), her fourth mark of the day that was better than her previous season best. She also broke the Pre Classic record.
Rogers, the reigning world champ and a former three-time NCAA champion, beat 30-year-old American DeAnna Price, a former world champ and two-time Olympic finalist. Price, the American recordholder, led early in the competition with a meet-record effort of 251-9 (77.76m).
But Price didn’t improve on that throw and Rogers was just finding a rhythm.
She threw 253-4 (77.23) in the fifth round to break the Diamond League record, then topped that on her final attempt.
Rogers climbed to No. 2 on the 2024 world list, trailing only 28-year-old American Brooke Anderson, another former world champ, whose season is 262-2 (79.92). Anderson finished third on Saturday with a toss of 250-5 (76.34).
NCAA WEST REGIONAL MEET: It was a disappointing day for Cal senior Caisa-Marie Lindfors, who entered the meet in Fayetteville, Arkansas, as the West Region leader in the women’s discus. The Florida State transfer and native of Sweden finished 15th and failed to advance to the NCAA nationals, June 5-8 at Eugene.
Lindfors, whose season-best of 201-7 (61.44m) ranked fourth nationally among collegiate throwers this season, managed a best of just 182-0 (55.49). Had she thrown just eight inches farther, she would have secured a top-12 finish and a trip to the NCAAs.