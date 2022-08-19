Skip to main content

Cal's Sam Golla Is the No. 1 Overall Pick in Pro Rugby Draft

Golden Bears' Seth Purdey also taken in the first round of the Major League Rugby college draft
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Cal's Sam Golla was the No. 1 overall pick in the Major League Rugby college draft on Thursday. He was taken by the Dallas Jackals

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Golla, a lock/flanker on the Golden Bears' squad that reached the national semifinals this past season, was one of three finalists for the Rudy Scholz Award, given annually to the best college player in the nation. 

Golla will have work cut out for him because Dallas finished last in the 13-team league in 2022, going 0-16.

The draft is for players who competed at an American or Canadian college during the 2021-2022 academic year and have completed at least three years of college.

Golla was not the only Cal player taken in the first round, as Golden Bears center Seth Purdey was the fourth overall selection, taken by Atlanta, which went 11-5 this past season.

Major League Rugby (MLR) is a professional rugby union league and is considered the top-level championship for clubs in North America. In the 2022 season it was contested by 13 teams: 12 in the United States and one from Canada.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The league was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. MLR began its first season in 2018.

The average salary reportedly is about $13,500, but some make as much as $45,000, while others make less than the average.

MLR has teams in Houston, Dallas, Austin (Texas), Los Angeles, San Diego, Seattle, Utah (Herriman, Utah), New England (Quincy, Mass.), New Orleans, D.C. (Leesburg, Va.), New York, Atlanta and Toronto.

.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

Cal wins its opening game on the European tour
Basketball

Cal Finally Gets a Game in Europe, Posting a 30-Point Victory in Belgium

By Jeff Faraudo
Collin Morikawa Bill Streicher
Other Sports

Collin Morikawa Among Contenders After One Round of BMW Event

By Jake Curtis
Joe Starkey
Football

What a Bonanza! Joe Starkey Relives His Afternoon With the Rolling Stones

By Jeff Faraudo
Cal UCLA Jayne Kamin-Oncea
Football

Meeting Suggests UC Regents May Have a Say on UCLA's Departure

By Jake Curtis
Jack Plummer Trevor Ruszkowski 3
Football

Cal a Mere 250-to-1 Shot to Win 2022 National Football Title

By Jake Curtis
starkey
Football

Joe Starkey Retiring as Voice of Cal Football after 2022 Season

By Jake Curtis
Cal's Mykolas Alekna at the World Championships
Other Sports

Cal's Mykolas Alekna Advances to the Finals of the Discus at the European Championships

By Jeff Faraudo
Sturdivant 4
Football

Know the Name: J.Michael (No Space) Sturdivant, Cal Wide Receiver

By Jake Curtis