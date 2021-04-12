FootballBasketballOther SportsBest OfSI.com
Cal Hits Two Grand Slams, but Only One Officially, in Baseball Win

Bears' Nathan Manning among Pac-12 leaders in hitting, but made baserunning blunder in victory over No. 22 Arizona, leaving Cal just one game out of first place
When is a home run not a home run?

Nathan Manning began Sunday as the Pac-12's leading hitter, and Cal's sophomore left fielder thought he had hit a grand slam for his first career home run in the third inning of the Golden Bears' 9-1 victory over No. 22 Arizona in Tucson, Ariz., on Sunday afternoon.

The specifications fit the definition of a grand slam. Bases were loaded, and Manning hit a ball over the right-center field fence.  That's a grand slam, right?

Well, no. While rounding first, Manning inadvertently passed a Cal baserunner.  So when Manning arrived home celebrating what was believed to be a four-run blast, the umpires noted the blunder.  Officially, Manning's hit was ruled a three-run single, which nonetheless proved to be the big hit of the game since it gave the Bears a 4-0 lead.

Manning began the day hitting .453, tops in the conference, but his 1-for-4 day dropped him to .424, which, as of early Sunday evening, is third in the Pac-12. He is behind Aaron Zavala of Oregon (.434) and Jacob Melton of Oregon State (.425), who faced off against each other in a late game Sunday night in Eugene, Ore.

A Cal hitter did hit an official grand slam later in Sunday's game, though, as Dylan Beavers hit a home run with the bases loaded in the fourth inning. It was Beavers' ninth homer of the season, leaving him one long ball behind Pac-12 leader Brock Jones of Stanford.

Cal's winning pitcher Sunday was Paulshawn Pasqualotto, who gave up just four hits and no runs in his six innings, improving his record to 4-3.

And even though the Bears lost two of the three games at Arizona over the weekend, Cal finds itself in the middle of a wide-open conference title race.

Stanford is in first place with a 6-3 Pac-12 mark after Sunday's loss to UCLA, and Oregon State (7-4) and Oregon (5-3) are close behind in terms of winning percentage heading into their Sunday night clash.  Arizona and Arizona State are 7-5, and next comes Cal at 5-4, tied with USC, just one game behind first-place Stanford.

Preseason favorite UCLA is right behind at 6-6.

The Bears (17-13 overall) play at Saint Mary's on Tuesday then play an important three-game series at Oregon State Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Cover photo of Nathan Manning by Robert Edwards/KLC Fotos

