Max Homa finished the 3M Open with a flourish but couldn’t get over the top.

The 29-year-old Cal grad sprinkled five birdies over the final 11 holes Sunday and wound up in a wild nine-way tie for third at TCP Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.

It was Homa’s highest finish in a PGA tour event this season and sent him home with a payday of $250,800.

It was a great week for Homa, who had missed the cut in his three previous tournaments then swore off social media a week ago. Homa has nearly 164,000 followers on Twitter, but told reporters after Saturday’s third round that he was taking a break.

The 2013 NCAA champion for Cal, Homa finished the final four with a four-under 67 and had three rounds of 67 or better over four days. Only his one-over 72 on Friday derailed his bid for his second career tour victory.

American Michael Thompson birdied the final hole Sunday to clinch his first victory in seven seasons. Thompson, who pockets the winner’s check of $1,188,000, wound up 19 under for four days, thanks to 22 birdies and just three bogeys. He beat runner-up Adam Long by two strokes.

"It's been a long time I don't know what to say,” Thompson offered. “This is so exciting."

Homa, who entered play on Sunday in a tie for fifth place, wound up in a logjam for third place also involving Tony Finau, Emiliano Grillo, Charles Howell III, Alex Noren, Charl Schwartzel, Robby Shelton, Cameron Triangle and third-round co-leader Richy Werenski.

Homa started slowly on Sunday, with a bogey on the third hole and no birdies through seven holes. But he had five birdies on the next 11 holes to pull back into contention.

On Saturday, Homa bounced back from Friday’s round to card eight birdies against a single bogey. He played the course’s two par-5 holes at four under par through four days.

Homa had failed to make the cut in his past three events and four of five tournaments since the pro tour resumed last month after a long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He had three top-10 finishes early this season, the best of them a tie for fifth place at The Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades in February.

This was his highest finish since tying for third at the CVS Health Charity Classic last June, which shortly followed a victory in May 2019 at the Wells Fargo Championship, Homa’s lone tour victory.

Fellow Cal grad Collin Morikawa did not play this week.

