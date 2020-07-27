CalSportsReport
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Golf: Max Homa Plays Well Again, Settles For 9-Way Tie for Third at 3M Open

Jeff Faraudo

Max Homa finished the 3M Open with a flourish but couldn’t get over the top.

The 29-year-old Cal grad sprinkled five birdies over the final 11 holes Sunday and wound up in a wild nine-way tie for third at TCP Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.

It was Homa’s highest finish in a PGA tour event this season and sent him home with a payday of $250,800.

It was a great week for Homa, who had missed the cut in his three previous tournaments then swore off social media a week ago. Homa has nearly 164,000 followers on Twitter, but told reporters after Saturday’s third round that he was taking a break.

The 2013 NCAA champion for Cal, Homa finished the final four with a four-under 67 and had three rounds of 67 or better over four days. Only his one-over 72 on Friday derailed his bid for his second career tour victory.

American Michael Thompson birdied the final hole Sunday to clinch his first victory in seven seasons. Thompson, who pockets the winner’s check of $1,188,000, wound up 19 under for four days, thanks to 22 birdies and just three bogeys. He beat runner-up Adam Long by two strokes.

"It's been a long time I don't know what to say,” Thompson offered. “This is so exciting."

Homa, who entered play on Sunday in a tie for fifth place, wound up in a logjam for third place also involving Tony Finau, Emiliano Grillo, Charles Howell III, Alex Noren, Charl Schwartzel, Robby Shelton, Cameron Triangle and third-round co-leader Richy Werenski.

Homa started slowly on Sunday, with a bogey on the third hole and no birdies through seven holes. But he had five birdies on the next 11 holes to pull back into contention.

On Saturday, Homa bounced back from Friday’s round to card eight birdies against a single bogey. He played the course’s two par-5 holes at four under par through four days.

Homa had failed to make the cut in his past three events and four of five tournaments since the pro tour resumed last month after a long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He had three top-10 finishes early this season, the best of them a tie for fifth place at The Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades in February.

This was his highest finish since tying for third at the CVS Health Charity Classic last June, which shortly followed a victory in May 2019 at the Wells Fargo Championship, Homa’s lone tour victory.

Fellow Cal grad Collin Morikawa did not play this week.

.

.

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page

Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ESPN Ranks Cal's Recruiting Class 25th - Are Players Staying Local?

It's still early in the process, but Bears have commitments from two Bay Area players and have interest from a few other local athletes

Jake Curtis

by

RugBear

Another Bay Area Recruit Commits to Cal -- OT Ryan Lange

Recruits in the class of 2021 seem to be staying close to home this year, and Ryan Lange is the third Bay Area player to commit to the Cal

Jake Curtis

by

Steve V. Wood

New WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu teams in Liberty backcourt with Layshia Clarendon

WNBA favorite Seattle Storm too much for the New York Liberty

Jeff Faraudo

Billy Donovan once told Jaylen Brown he didn't work hard enough

Thunder coach Billy Donovan is pleased his comments have helped fuel Jaylen Brown

Jeff Faraudo

Report: Cal Will Face Arizona for Its 10th Game in New Pac-12 Schedule

Site of the Cal-Arizona game is unknown, but the Wildcats have beaten the Bears five times in a row

Jake Curtis

Former NCAA champ from Cal had eight birdies on the way to a 64

Former Cal star trails the co-leaders by three strokes at 3M Open

Jeff Faraudo

Does Jets' Trade of Jamal Adams Mean Ashtyn Davis Becomes a Starter?

Bradley McDougald figures to step in as starter at safety for Jets, but the Jets have been talking up former Cal star Davis since he was drafted

Jake Curtis

Is Jason Kidd now positioned to coach in the Big Apple?

The Knicks are looking for their 14th different head coach since 2001

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football: Jets Sign Ashtyn Davis - 4 Years, $4.9 Million

Former Golden Bears star is expected to get significant playing time as a rookie on defense and special teams

Jake Curtis

Cal's Michael Saffell on watch list for community service award

Senior Michael Saffell has maintained Cal's Summer Ready Challenge for two years

Jeff Faraudo