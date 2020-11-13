A seven-month delay caused by the pandemic led to a three-hour weather delay on Day 1 of the Masters. It left former Cal star at even par through 10 holes when Augusta National was cleared by the thunderstorm.

Paul Casey shot a seven-under 65 and Tiger Woods matched his lowest first-round score ever at the Masters with a 68 in his first bogey-free round at a major in 11 years.

"A lot of firsts today. That's kind of the way this entire year has been,'' Woods said. "The fact that we're able to compete for a Masters this year, considering all that's been going on, it's a great opportunity for all of us.''

There were few spectators on the course for golf’s biggest event, normally played in the springtime.

Morikawa, who won this year’s first major with a brilliant showing at the PGA Championship at Harding Park in San Francisco, couldn’t even finish his first 18 holes at the Masters.

The 23-year-old is among 13 golfers who came off at different stages on the course at even par.

Morikawa had birdies on the par-5 second hole and the par-3 sixth, but bogeyed Nos. 5 and 7. He will resume play Friday on No. 11.

He is tied with former Cal player Byeong-Hun An, who started on the 10th tee and exited the course at even par after the third role. He also had two birdies and two bogeys while completing 12 holes.

Max Homa had the best experience of the three ex-Cal players on the PGA tour, going to the clubhouse at minus-2 after completing nine holes.

Homa, who began on the back nine, strung together four straight birdies on Nos. 13, 14, 15 and 16 and could have assembled the start of a beautiful round except for a double-bogey on the par-3 12th hole.

Forty-eight of 92 golfers completed the entire first round, including Casey, whose 65 was sculpted by an eagle and five birdies.

"So many people like myself are just excited to play this,'' Casey said. "This is a treat. It always has been and always will be a real treat.''

He has a two-stroke lead over Webb Simpson and Xander Schauffele.

Woods, who was given little chance by the experts of defending his Masters title, is tied for fifth place.

Bryson DeChambeau, the popular choice to win the event, shot two-under 70 and is five strokes off the lead.

