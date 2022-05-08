Skip to main content

Max Homa Wins Wells Fargo Championship

Former Cal golfer captures his fourth PGA Tour title and second of this season

Former Cal golfer Max Homa beat the conditions, his nerves and the field to win the Wells Fargo Championship by two strokes on Sunday for is fourth PGA Tour title

Homa fired a 2-under-par 68 in the final round at the TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm course in Potomac, Maryland, to finish at 8-under, just ahead of of Keegan Bradley, Matt Fitzpatrick and Cameron Young, who finished tied for second at 6-under.

Twelve days ago, Homa announced that his wife is expecting their first child in November, and on Sunday Homa held off Bradley as the two golfers in the final pairing battled each other through the final few holes.  

"Life is good," Homa said afterward.

This is the second time Homa has won the Wells Fargo Championship, having also won the event in 2019 for his first PGA Tour victory. Homa now has two wins in  in the 2021-20 season after winning the Fortinet Championship in Napa, Calif., back in September.

Another former Cal golfer, James Hahn, finished in a tie for ninth place at 2-under after shooting a 2-over-par 72 on Sunday.  He was in the title chase for much of the day and was in third place, just three strokes off the lead after nine holes. He could not quite keep pace with the leaders, however.

Homa began the day in second place, two strokes behind third-round leader Bradley.  But after just four holes Homa had a two-stroke lead, thanks largely to Bradley's double bogey on No. 2.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bradley regained the lead on the eighth hole, but Homa tied it with a birdie on the ninth hole, and went ahead by a shot with another birdie on No. 10.

Homa stretched his lead to three strokes when he parred the 11th hole and Bradley carded a double bogey, and he had an impressive up and down on No. 12 to keep the margin at three strokes.

.

Homa led by by three shots with three holes to go before a two-shot swing on the 16th trimmed the lead back to one.

But Bradley could not make up that one stroke on the final two holes when Homa played solid golf.

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsrepor

Vaughn - Kamil Krzaczynski 2
Other Sports

Andrew Vaughn's Return to White Sox Likely to be Preceded by a Rehab Assignment

By Jeff Faraudo1 hour ago
Max Homa 3
Other Sports

Max Homa, James Hahn in Top Three at PGA Tour Event After 3 Rounds

By Jake Curtis21 hours ago
Cal women's water polo
Basketball

Cal Women's Water Polo Can't Climb Out of Big Hole in NCAA Semifinal Loss to USC

By Jeff Faraudo22 hours ago
Devin Askew - Benny Sieu 2
Basketball

High School Coach Describes Devin Askew as an Explosive, Strong Point Guard

By Jeff Faraudo23 hours ago
Julia Rosenqvist Robert Edwards KLC fotos
Other Sports

Cal Advances to Round of 16 in NCAA Women's Tennis Championships

By Jake CurtisMay 7, 2022
Andre Kelly Darren Yamashita 5
Basketball

Pac-12 Basketball Transfers: Who's Leaving and Who's Coming In?

By Jake CurtisMay 6, 2022
Devin Askew at Kentucky
Basketball

Cal Lands Former 4-Star Prospect Devin Askew, Late of Kentucky & Texas

By Jeff FaraudoMay 6, 2022
Aaron Rodgers Jeff Hanisch 4
Football

CBS Sports Story Predicts Aaron Rodgers Will Retire after 2022

By Jake CurtisMay 6, 2022