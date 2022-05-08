Max Homa Wins Wells Fargo Championship

Former Cal golfer captures his fourth PGA Tour title and second of this season

Former Cal golfer Max Homa beat the conditions, his nerves and the field to win the Wells Fargo Championship by two strokes on Sunday for is fourth PGA Tour title

Homa fired a 2-under-par 68 in the final round at the TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm course in Potomac, Maryland, to finish at 8-under, just ahead of of Keegan Bradley, Matt Fitzpatrick and Cameron Young, who finished tied for second at 6-under.

Twelve days ago, Homa announced that his wife is expecting their first child in November, and on Sunday Homa held off Bradley as the two golfers in the final pairing battled each other through the final few holes.

"Life is good," Homa said afterward.

This is the second time Homa has won the Wells Fargo Championship, having also won the event in 2019 for his first PGA Tour victory. Homa now has two wins in in the 2021-20 season after winning the Fortinet Championship in Napa, Calif., back in September.

Another former Cal golfer, James Hahn, finished in a tie for ninth place at 2-under after shooting a 2-over-par 72 on Sunday. He was in the title chase for much of the day and was in third place, just three strokes off the lead after nine holes. He could not quite keep pace with the leaders, however.

Homa began the day in second place, two strokes behind third-round leader Bradley. But after just four holes Homa had a two-stroke lead, thanks largely to Bradley's double bogey on No. 2.

Bradley regained the lead on the eighth hole, but Homa tied it with a birdie on the ninth hole, and went ahead by a shot with another birdie on No. 10.

Homa stretched his lead to three strokes when he parred the 11th hole and Bradley carded a double bogey, and he had an impressive up and down on No. 12 to keep the margin at three strokes.

.

Homa led by by three shots with three holes to go before a two-shot swing on the 16th trimmed the lead back to one.

But Bradley could not make up that one stroke on the final two holes when Homa played solid golf.

.

