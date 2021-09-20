Former Cal Golfer Max Homa Ditches Podcast, Wins PGA Event

Ex-Golden Bears star wins in Napa for his second title of the year and third of his pro career

Former Cal golfer Max Homa had a podcast that was popular, funny and really pretty good, but for the sake of his golf game it had to let it go.

The renewed focus on his profession paid off in a win about 30 miles from the Cal campus as Homa posted a one-shot victory in the Fortinet Championship in Napa, Calif., on Sunday.

Homa credited his renewed outlook after giving up his podcast.

"I love doing it,” he said, “ but at some point it was not doing me any favors having to regurgitate all the bad things that happened. It wasn't healthy for me," Homa said. "My game's getting to the point where it could be really good."

---Listen to a Max Homa podcast by clicking here--

Homa won for the second time this year and for the third time on the PGA Tour. He won at Riviera in Los Angeles in February.

"I had full control today. I had a really good warm-up, hit my wedges really well. The only bogey I made was going kind of right at it so just felt like I had good control. It just feels really nice."

---Click here for the final leaderboard and scores of all golfers---

Homa was three strokes behind Maverick McNealy with seven holes left, but he turned it around starting with a key shot from the rough on the 12th hole. He holed the 95-yard shot for an eagle-2 on the par-4 hole and added three birdies on his round of 7-under-par 65.

The key eagle:

"You want to have a Tiger [Woods] moment," Homa said. "He's made it from everywhere to win. Sometimes when you put yourself in that state of mind, great things happen."

Homa, 30, followed the eagle with a birdie on the 13th hole, and he also had birdies on the par-5 16th and the par-4 17th, sinking an 18-foot putt on the latter. He parred the par-5 18th to finish at 19-under 269.

Here is a video of a Max Homa podcast from about five months ago:

Homa signaled his third title with a tweet involving a Steph Curry three:

Cover photo of Max Homa by Scott Taetsch, USA TODAY Sports

