The Next Three Weeks Will Determine Collin Morikawa's Olympic Team Fate

Former Golden Bear currently holds one of four spots on the U.S. squad

Dustin Johnson, the world’s top-ranked golfer, said more than two months ago he won’t play in the Olympic tournament at Tokyo this summer.

But former Cal star Collin Morikawa is all in — if he qualifies.

“I absolutely would go. I’d never take a second thought on that. It’s the Olympics,” he said this week. “It’s something that I never even thought I’d have a chance to play in, but to have that opportunity to represent your country, there’s really nothing like it.

“I’ve had that honor to do it a couple times as an amateur and it’s the best feeling in the world because you’re not just playing for yourself but you’re playing for your country, you’re playing for everyone around you.”

The U.S. will send a four-man team to Tokyo, and the golfers are chosen based on the Olympic Golf Rankings, which reflect the Official World Golf Rankings.

As as of today, as PGA players begin play at the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio, Morikawa is in. He ranks fifth in the Olympic rankings and fourth among U.S. golfers. Johnson is not included because he did not register to participate.

Olympic Golf Rankings (as of June 2)

Results of the next three tournaments — the Memorial, the Palmetto Championship in Ridgeland, S.C., and the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in La Jolla — will settle things. The Olympic roster will be named June 21.

“I would definitely make that trip . . . let’s make that team first,” Morikawa said. “I’ve got three weeks to play some really good golf.”

Justin Rose of England won the gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics in the sport’s return to the Games after 104 years. Morikawa said the chance to win at Tokyo would rank high among golf’s biggest events.

“There’s one guy right now who has a gold medal, and that’s Justin Rose. To have that would be amazing,” he said, noting that he’s focused on the Memorial this week.

While touring pros get the chance to test themselves weekly, athletes in many sports wait years for the big stage. And that has impressed Morikawa, especially as he's become friends with several Cal water polo players.

“We’re all trying to win and we’re all trying to be the best. You see that in everyone’s eyes,” he said. “To see what they do for almost five years now, put in that work for something that happens once every four years . . . that’s amazing.

“You can see the love that they have for their sport and what they do, and that’s the same as we have for golf. You don’t have to ask them about it. You just see them in their own element and it kind of breathes out of them.”

