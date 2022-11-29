Former Cal Golfer Collin Morikawa Marries Long-Time Girlfriend Katherine Zhu

Collin Morikawa married long-time girlfriend Katherine Zhu on Saturday, with an assist from their dog, Koa.

The 25-year-old former Cal star, currently the world’s 10th-ranked golfer, announced the big news via social media.

“11.26.22. A day we will remember forever,” he posted on Instagram.

Katherine Zhu and Collin Morikawa with their well-dressed dog Koa Instagram

Photos from the wedding show Koa, their dog, outfitted in a canine tuxedo and walking down the aisle with Collin and Katherine.

From Alex Myers of Golf Digest:

Oh, and congrats to their dog, Koa. Kat looking gorgeous, Collin looking like a total stud as usual. No offense to anyone else, but this might be the best-looking couple in golf history? Certainly when you factor in golf swings.

It’s been a big year for elite-level golfers tying the knot. Morikawa joins Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas, all married in 2022.

Morikawa and Zhu, 26, have been together for five years, including all of his time on the PGA tour since turning pro in the spring of 2019.

A five-time winner on the tour, Morikawa owns major victories at the 2020 PGA Championships and the 2021 British Open. Zhu played collegiately at Pepperdine.

Wedding day Instagram

The couple will be in the Bahamas this week with Morikawa set to play in the Hero World Challenge.

It was at the Bahamas a year ago that Morikawa proposed to Zhu on the beach on the Tuesday before the tournament began. Through 54 holes he was nearly perfect, carding 18 birdies and two eagles to enter the final round at 18 under par.

But he blew up to a 76 on Sunday and slipped into a tie for fifth place.

Morikawa is coming off what could be judged his least-successful season, having failed to add to his victory total. Even so, he had eight top-10 finishes, including fifth at both the Masters and U.S. Open, and he helped the U.S. team to victory at the Ryder Cup in September.

Morikawa’s career earnings now exceed $19 million, not including various endorsements.

Cover photo of Collin Morikawa and Katherine Zhu at the 2021 Ryder Cup by Kyle Terada, USA Today

