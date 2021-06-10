Cal's Camryn Rogers Crushes Collegiate Hammer Throw Record at NCAA Meet

Sports Illustrated home
Cal Track and Field: Camryn Rogers Crushes Collegiate Hammer Throw Mark at NCAAs

The junior from Canada broke the record on her first attempt Thursday at Oregon.
Cal junior Camryn Rogers, on her first attempt Thursday while trying to defend her NCAA championship, broke the all-time collegiate record in the women’s hammer throw.

Rogers unleashed a throw of 245 feet, 11 inches to easily eclipse the collegiate standard of 244-8 set in 2017 by Arizona State’s Maggie Ewen. Rogers’ metric measurement for the throw was 74.97 meters, compared to 74.53 by Ewen.

Her effort elevated her to No. 8 on the 2021 world leaders list.

Rogers' throw at Oregon’s Hayward Field gave her an 18-foot lead on the rest of the field after three rounds of throws. The top nine throwers were getting three more attempts.

But Rogers pretty much ended the competition after her first throw. She broke Ewen’s championship meet record of 73.32 meters twice in her first three attempts with a toss of 73.33 or 240-7 on her third try.

Rogers, who already had achieved the Olympic standard to represent Canada at the Tokyo Games this summer, entered Thursday’s competition with a personal best of 73.09 meters or 239-9.

She won the 2019 NCAA title in the event and the 2020 outdoor track season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

