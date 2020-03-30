CalSportsReport
Cal Sports: Pac-12 Extends Supsension of Sports, Provides Details of What Is Permitted

Pac-12 commissioner Larry ScottPhoto by Kirby Lee - USA TODAY Sports

Jake Curtis

The Pac-12 extended its suspension of all organized sports activities through May 31, and the announcement, which was made Monday, provides details of what is and what is not permitted.

There are some exceptions, but not many. This eliminates the possibility of having spring football anytime soon.

One of the key elements of the suspension is that no in-person voluntary workouts or film study is permitted. How this will affect Cal athletes attempting to stay in shape during the pendemic is unclear.

The Pac-12 also noted it could modify the policy as the situation with the novel coronavirus changes.

Here is the entire Pac-12 release:

The Pac-12 announced today that following a meeting of its CEOs, it has made the decision to extend its previously announced suspension of organized team activities through May 31, with certain limited exceptions based upon student-athlete well-being, and with periodic re-evaluations over the coming weeks should circumstances warrant a change in policy.

Key elements of the suspension include the following:

---No organized, in-person team activities of any type;

---No in-person voluntary workouts, film study sessions, meetings, technique drills or practices of any type;

---Virtual or online supervised voluntary workouts and skill instruction are not permitted, regardless of location;

---Virtual group activities, including film study, are permitted to two (2) hours per week for football and four (4) hours per week for all other sports. We are appealing to the NCAA to increase the two-hour football limit in the near future;

---Coaches can recommend written, self-directed workout plans, and taped demonstration videos on workout plans are allowed in order to demonstrate proper form and technique;

---In-person, on-campus nutrition may be provided in circumstances where student-athletes are unable to leave campus, and off-campus nutrition is limited to distribution of products normally available on campus;

---It is fully permissible to provide non-athletically related support to student-athletes, including sports medicine treatments, physical therapy and rehabilitation; academic support; and mental health and wellness support; and

---It is permissible for institutions to provide off-campus student-athletes with apparel and personal equipment that is regularly available to student-athletes when they are on campus for conditioning workouts. It is not permissible to rent, purchase or arrange for conditioning or strength training equipment or machines.

A full copy of the Pac-12 policy can be found here: Pac-12 Pandemic Policy.

 The Pac-12 and its member universities will continue to make the health and well-being of student-athletes and all those associated with our athletic programs our number one priority. We also committed to doing our part to support our communities and to limit the spread of COVID-19.

This situation has been heart-breaking for many college seniors, as Sports Illinstrated's Pat Forde points out in this video:

