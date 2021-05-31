Six Pac-12 Baseball Teams Get Postseason Bids, But Cal Doesn't

Three Pac-12 teams get No. 1 seeds in the 16 baseball postseason regionals, which were announced Monday. Cal, which finished seventh in the conference, was not even among the first four out.

Six Pac-12 teams received berths in the 64-team NCAA postseason tournament, and three of them got No. 1 seeds in their four-team regionals. But Cal was not one of the 64 teams that got bids, which were announced on Monday.

The six Pac-12 representatives in the field are Arizona, Stanford, Oregon, UCLA, Oregon State and Arizona State.

Arizona, Stanford and Oregon will host regionals and are No. 1 seeds in their four-team groups. All six of the Pac-12 schools that are in the field are seeded either first or second in one of the 16 regionals, which begin play on Friday.

Cal went 29-26 overall and wound up in seventh place in the Pac-12 at 15-15, just one game behind postseason qualifiers Oregon State and Arizona State. However, Cal apparently was not that close to getting a bid, because it was not one of the first four teams that did not make the field, as revealed during Monday’s election show.

The last four at-large teams to make it were UC Santa Barbara, Michigan, North Carolina and Alabama.

Former Stanford pitcher Kyle Peterson mentioned during the selection show that he was surprised Alabama received a berth. The Crimson Tide is 31-24 overall and went 12-17 in the Southeastern Conference, which left Alabama in fifth place in the seven-team SEC West.

The SEC got nine berths in the postseason, the Atlantic Coast Conference was next with eight, and the Pac-12 third with six.

Pac-12 champion Arizona was the highest-seeded Pac-12 team at No. 5 overall.

Arizona’s regional includes Grand Canyon, UC Santa Barbara and Oklahoma State.

Stanford is seeded No. 9 overall and its regional includes North Dakota State, Nevada and UC Irvine.

Oregon, the No. 14 overall seed, will host a regional that features Central Connecticut, LSU and Gonzaga.

UCLA is the No. 2 seed in the Lubbock, Texas, regional, where the No. 1 seed and host is TCU and also includes Army and North Carolina.

Arizona State is the No. 2 seed in the Austin, Texas, regional, where Texas, the No. 2 overall seed, is the regional No. 1 seed. Southern and Fairfield are also in that regional.

Oregon State is the No. 2 seed in the TCU regional, where the Horned Frogs are the No. 1 seeds. McNeese and Dallas Baptist are the other two teams in the region.

Entire 64-team field:

.

Cover photo of Darren Baker by Andrew Madsen, KLC Fotos

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport