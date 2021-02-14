Ex-Cal Star Max Homa Just Four Strokes off the Lead at Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Former Cal star is four strokes off the lead heading into Sunday's final round

Former Cal star Max Homa put together his best round so far at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am ad will begin Sunday’s final round just four strokes off the lead.

Homa, 30, shot a four-under 68 in Saturday’s third round, climbing four spots into a tie for 11th place. He is at nine-under 207.

Jordan Spieth remains the leader through 54 holes at 13 under 203, despite shooting a 71 on Saturday. The 27-year-old three-time major champion had an eagle-2 on the par-4 16th hole to stretch his advantage.

Five players, including first-round leader Patrick Cantlay, are tied for second, two strokes back at 11 under. Four more players are tied for seventh.

Homa, who has won just once on the PGA Tour, gained momentum throughout his Saturday round. He strung together three straight birdies on Nos. 5, 6 and 7, then another on the 12th hole. He bogeyed the 16th but came right back with birdie on No. 17 to complete his best round of the weekend.

William Gordon also shot a 68 on Saturday and is tied with Homa for 11th place. No golfer among the top 12 scored better than 68 in the third round.

Homa has played well at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in recent years. The 2013 Cal grad finished in a tie for 14th a year ago and shared 10th place at the event in 2019.

Homa’s career arc seems on the upswing. Pebble marks the seventh time in 10 events this season he has made the cut, including five tournaments in a row. He has three top-25 finishes in 2021 after posting seven a year ago.

Two other former Cal golfers, Brandon Hagy and Michael Kim, failed to make the cut this week. Collin Morikawa is not playing at Pebble Beach.

Cover photo of Max Homa by Orlando Ramirez, USA Today

