Cal Golf: Max Homa 5 Strokes Back at PGA Event in Orlando

Former Cal golfers Max Homa and Byeong-Hun An are within striking distance of the lead heading into Saturday's third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Fla.

The leader is Canadian Corey Conners, who is at 9 under par after firing a 3-under 69 in Friday's second round.

He has a one-stroke lead over Martin Laird and a two-stroke cushion over Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy and Lanto Griffin. McIroy shot a 66 on Friday to put him near the lead.

Homa shot identical scores of 2-under-par 70 on Thursday and Friday to stand at 4 under for the tournament, five strokes off the lead. Homa, who was a winner two weeks ago at the Genesis Invitational, had four birdies and two bogeys in his Friday round and is tied for 11th place heading into the weekend.

An nearly played himself out of contention on Friday. After shooting a 4-under-par 68 on Thursday that left him just two strokes off the lead, An shot a 2-over-par 74 on Friday, putting him in a tie for 21st place at 2-under, seven strokes behind the leader.

A double bogey on the second hole was the most damaging part of An's second round. He had three other bogeys and three birdies during his Friday round.

Cover photo of Max Homa by Reinhold Matay, USA TODAY Sports

