Cal grad Max Homa scored a victory for the second day in a row and the U.S. team took a commanding 8-2 lead over their international rivals Friday at the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, NC.

Homa teammed with Billy Horschel beat the duo of Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith 1 up in their four-balls competition.

The 31year-old was the hero of the day, sinking a 17-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole to give the Americans a 1-up lead at the time. Pendrith responded by carding a birdie on 18, giving the international squad hopes of halving the hole.

But Homa buried another 12-foot birdie putt on No. 18, clinching the win for his team.

Max Homa celebrates with his teammates after match-clinching birdie on No. 18. Photo by Jim Dedmon, USA Today

It was the second day in a row Homa and his partner — it was Tony Finau on Thursday — went to the 18th before winning.

"This is insane," Homa said after he and Horschel toppled the Canadian duo. "To come down to the 18th two days in a row, man, what a day. Billy made some amazing putts. I just wanted to help him.”

Homa said all year his goal was to play in this event. He enjoyed his best season on the tour, winning twice, then opened the 2022-23 schedule last weekend by defending his title at the Fortinet Championship at Silverado in Napa.

U.S. captain Davis Love III made Homa one of the six captain’s picks to the roster, and his match was the last on the course for the second day in a row. In other words, his cheering section included all of his U.S. teammates.

"It's surreal to have 10 of the best golfers I've ever seen in my life watching you and you've got to help them," Homa said. "It's a heavy weight. But it's also really fun.”

In addition to his teammates, Homa’s audience included former U.S. presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, both spectators on Friday.

The Americans, who built a 4-1 lead on Thursday, can build on their advantage Saturday, when there will be four matches of foursomes in the morning and four matches of four-balls in the afternoon.

To clinch their ninth straight Presidents Cup, the Americans would need to win seven of eight matches on Saturday and halve the other. In any case, they can position themselves for a stress-free Sunday with another strong performance on Saturday.

Fellow Cal alum Collin Morikawa had Friday off but both Golden Bears will be in action Saturday morning in the foursomes competition.

Morikawa will pair again with PGA Rookie of the Year Cameron Young against Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama. The two Americans won their Thursday match in foursomes play.

Homa will return with Tony Finau to take on Si Woo Kim and Cam Davis. Homa and Finau also were victorious on Thursday.

Elsewhere Friday, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth beat Adam Scott and Davis 2 and 1 and Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele defeated Matsuyama and Kim 3 an 2.

The other two matches both were halves, with team picking up a half-point each time. Americans Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns were even with Sebastian Munoz and Sungjae Im, as were Kevin Kisner and Young against the international tandem of Christiaan Bezuidenout and Mito Pereira.

Cover photo of Max Homa showing his emotions after the winning birdie putt on No. 18 by Peter Casey, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo