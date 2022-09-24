Skip to main content

Cal Alum Max Homa Wins Again and U.S. Owns 10-4 Lead at Presidents Cup

Homa continues to wield a hot golf club, winning for the third time at Quail Hollow.

Cal alum Max Homa continues to pull his weight for the U.S. team at the Presidents Cup.

Homa and Tony Finau teammed for a decisive 4 and 3 win over Si Woo Kim and Cam Davis in the morning foursomes session and the Americans pushed their lead to 10-4 over the international squad at Quail Hollow at Charlotte, NC.

Following four matches in the morning, the competition shifts to a four-ball format.

The Americans cannot clinch the outcome on Saturday but are well-positioned to capture their ninth consecutive Presidents Cup victory on Sunday.

Homa has won his first three matches at the Presidents Cup, but is not playing in the afternoon session.

Fellow Cal grad Collin Morikawa had a tougher outing on Saturday.

He and Cameron Young lost 3 and 2 to the international tandem of Adam Scott and Hedeki Matsuyama, who trailed by two holes before winning Nos. 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 to take charge.

The Americans split the remaining two matches in the foursomes.

Americans Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth easily dispatched Corey Conners and Sungjae Im 4 and 3 while the international duo of K.H. Lee and Tom Kim beat Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns 2 and 1.

Cover photo of Max Homa by Jim Dedmon, USA Today

