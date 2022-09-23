Cal track and field coach Robyne Johnson has been inducted into the University of Texas Athletics Hall of Fame.

Johnson was among 11 former Longhorns athletes who were part of the school’s 68th class of inductees. Among others entering with her was NBA star Kevin Durant.

"This means a lot – I thought I was being pranked when they told me," Johnson said. "I was among such good company when I was a student-athlete that I never thought I would be a member. It's really such an honor to be with a group like that.”

Robyne Johnson Photo courtesy of Texas Athletics

Johnson was a three-time All-American in the triple jump who helped the Longhorns capture the 1982 AIAW outdoor national championship.

Two years later, at the first NCAA track and field championships for women, she finished second to teammate Terri Turner in her speciality. In 1985, she helped Texas capture team titles at the first-ever Southwest Conference women’s indoor and outdoor championships.

Post-collegiately, she competed in four U.S. Olympic trials from 1988 through 2000, and in 1991 she placed ninth at the World Athletics Championships in Seville, Spain.

Johnson and her fellow inductees were honored formally in late July in ceremonies at the LBJ Auditorium and Conference Center on the UT campus. The group was recognized publicly with a salute at the Longhorns’ football game against UTSA last Saturday.

Johnson competed at a time when women were just gaining a foothold in college athletics.

"Nothing was given to us," Johnson said. "Some meets wouldn't even let us compete as triple jumpers – I always had to work hard to get to where I got, and I appreciated all of it.”

A native of Oakland and a graduate of Berkeley High School, Johnson is entering her fourth year overseeing Cal’s track & field and cross country programs. The Bears finished third at the 2022 Pac-12 outdoor track championships in the women’s competition and sixth on the men’s side.

Prior to Cal, she spent 14 seasons as head coach at Boston University, where she was named Coach of the Year seven times in the America East Conference and three times in the Patriot League.

She also served as an assistant coach overseeing jumps and multi-events for the 2016 and 2020 U.S. Olympic teams.

Other big-name former athletes in the Texas Athletic Hall Fame include baseball star Roger Clemens and football alums Bobby Layne, Earl Campbell and Vince Young.

Cover photo of Texas Hall of Fame class (Robyne Johnson third from right) courtesy of Texas Athletics

