Cal Track and Field: Camryn Rogers Claims Gold in the Hammer at Commonwealth Games

Golden Bear senior Anna Purchase places seventh in her homeland of England.

Camryn Rogers struggled to deliver fair throws, fouling four times in six rounds, but none of it prevented her from capturing the women’s hammer throw gold medal at the Commonwealth Games at Birmingham, England on Saturday.

The 23-year-old former Cal star, who won her third straight NCAA title this spring, had a winning throw of 243 feet, 0 inches (74.08 meters) to prevail over the field by a margin of nearly 15 feet.

Rogers, coming off a silver-medal performance last month at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, fouled on her first two attempts then advanced to the final group by unleashing her winning mark in the third round.

She also fouled on two of her remaining throws, but neither runner-up Julia Ratcliffe of New Zealand (228-5/69.63) or bronze medalist Jillian Weir of Canada (220-11/67.35) was able to match her.

In Thursday’s qualifying round, Rogers set a Commonwealth Games record with a throw of 245-0 (74.68). Her career best, set at the NCAA meet this year, is 254-10 (77.67), which puts her at No. 4 on the 2022 world rankings.

Rogers placed fifth in the event at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Cal rising senior Anna Purchase was the only finalist and highest finisher among British entries, placing seventh at 212-4 (64.73). Purchase, who also finished seventh at the NCAA championships, fouled on her final three attempts Saturday.

Purchase had qualified third into the finals with a mark of 218-0 (66.45) on Thursday. She has a best of 231-8 (70.63).

The Commonwealth Games is a multi-sport competition featuring countries from the 56-country Commonwealth of Nations, most of which are former territories of the British Empire.

Cover photo of Camryn Rogers and Anna Purchase by Don Gosney

