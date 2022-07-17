Canadian Camryn Rogers secured the highest finish ever by a Cal athlete at the World Track and Field Championships, placing second in the women’s hammer throw on Sunday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Rogers, who won her third NCAA title for the Bears as a senior this past spring, threw 247 feet, 9 inches (75.52 meters) to claim the silver medal and improve upon her fifth-place finish at last summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

“Amazing stuff,” said Mo Saatara, who is Rogers’ personal coach and Cal’s throws coach. “It’s great to see the results from all the work. And it’s great for our program.”

Three times previously a Cal athlete or alum has finished as high as third place at the World Championships, two of them at the outdoor competition:

Atlee Mahorn, Canada, 3rd in the men’s 200 meters, 1991

Chris Huffins, U.S., 3rd in the decathlon, 1999

Alysia Johnson, U.S., 3rd in the women’s 800, 2010 (indoors)

American Brooke Andersen, the world leader most of this season, won the title with a mark of 259-1 (78.96), giving the home team a victory in the first time the World Championships ever made it to the United States. Fellow American Janee’ Kassanavoid, who entered with the No. 2 park, earned the bronze medal with a throw of 245-7 (74.86).

“She’s a formidable thrower,” Saatara said of Andersen, a 26-year-old former Northern Arizona thrower.

Absent from the field was Poland’s Anita Wlodarczyk, 36, the three-time reigning Olympic champion and four-time world champ who owns the six longest throws in history and 15 of the top 16. She had surgery last month after being injured while stopping someone breaking into her car.

Rogers entered the competition seeded No. 3 with her best mark of 254-10 (77.67), which established a collegiate record this year.

She delivered her second-place throw in the third round and had two other marks beyond 75 meters. Rogers led through three rounds before Andersen moved ahead of her.

Mykolas Alekna, who set a collegiate record in the men's discus as a Cal freshman this spring, was scheduled to compete in the qualifying round later Sunday at Eugene. The 19-year-old Lithuanian is seeded among the top four entries in the competition.

Rogers will have one more competition this season, the Commonwealth Games, beginning late this month in Birmingham, England.

Saatara said his 23-year-old protégée is just getting started.

“She’s only going to go from here,” he said. “She still learning. She’s not a finished product yet.”

Andersen, 10th at the Olympics last summer, scored a decisive victory with three attempts beyond 77 meters. Her best mark came in the sixth and final round.

