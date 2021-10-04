After His Dazzling Season in Toronto, Where Does Marcus Semien Go Next?

After hitting a record 45 home runs for Toronto, he becomes a free-agent again.

Sunday didn’t work out the way Marcus Semien hoped it would. The Toronto Blue Jays clobbered the Baltimore Orioles 12-4 but still missed the American League playoffs by one game.

What’s next for the 31-year-old former Cal star, who becomes a free agent for the second straight year, is to be determined.

In the meantime, it’s worth reviewing Semien’s season — one of the best in history for a second baseman. Here are a few highlights:

— Semien hit 45 home runs, not only a career-best, but an all-time record for a second baseman. He eclipsed Davey Johnson’s mark of 43, set in 1973.

— He led the majors with 86 extra-base hits, the most by a second baseman since Charlie Gerhinger had 87 in 1936. Semien’s breakdown: 39 doubles, two triples and his 45 homers. Gehringer had 60 doubles, 12 triples and 15 home runs 85 years ago for the Detroit Tigers.

— He was among the AL leaders in runs scored (fourth with 115), RBIs (10th with 102), doubles (fourth with 39), total bases (second with 351) and at-bats (second with 653. His 45 home runs were fourth-most in all the majors.

— Semien’s 7.1 wins against replacement (WAR) ranked second in MLB behind only Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (7.2).

When he broke Johnson’s 48-year-old record for home runs by a second baseman, Semien’s response hinted at missing his lifelong position.

“It’s great. I still see myself as a shortstop since I’ve been playing the position for so long, but I moved over there to second and I’m hitting more home runs, so it’s all good," Semien said. "I’ve never had my name in any record books or anything like that, so it’s really cool.”

The Blue Jays moved Semien to second to accommodate young star Bo Bichette at short. Jays manager Charlie Montoyo understands the sacrifice Semien made.

“I think he should be mentioned when it comes to the MVP,” Montoyo said.

Semien finished third in the American League MVP voting in 2019 while playing with the Oakland A’s. He’s expected to finish third this season, behind Angeles sensation Shohei Ohtani and his Toronto teammates Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

“What a great season he’s had,” Montoyo said.

SO CLOSE TO 40-40: Back on Sept. 24, Semien hit his 39th double and his 42nd homer against the Twins. It seemed almost certain, with eight games left, that he would reach 40 doubles. Didn’t happen.

It left him just short of a 40-40 season that has been achieved by some of the game’s best players, but missed by so many other greats.

Lou Gehrig and Albert Pujols did it three times. Babe Ruth twice.

But the names of those who never hit 40 doubles and 40 home runs in a single season is perhaps more impressive: Willie Mays, Hank Aaron, Ted Williams, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle and Barry Bonds.

Nolan Arenado, with 43 doubles and 42 home runs in 2015, was the most recent player to reach this particular 40-40.

SEMIEN VS. CAL’S TWO MVPS: While he won’t join their company, Semien’s 2021 season stacks up nicely with those of two fellow Cal alums who won MVP awards.

Here’s they compare:

— Jackie Jensen, 1958 Red Sox (79-75-1 - 3rd in AL): Batted .286, 31 doubles, 0 triples, 35 home runs, 83 runs, 122 RBI, 9 SB, .535 slugging

— Jeff Kent, 2000 Giants (97-65 - 1st in NL West): Batted .334, 41 doubles, 7 triples, 33 home runs, 114 runs, 125 RBI, 12 SB, .596 slugging

— Marcus Semien, 2021 Blue Jays (91-71 - 4th in AL East): Batted .265, 39 doubles, 2 triples, 45 home runs, 115 runs, 102 RBI, 15 SB, .538 slugging

NEXT UP: Semien agreed to a one-year $18 million deal with the Blue Jays before this season because he was confident he could position himself for a big multi-year free agent deal.

He’s now on the doorstep of that generational payday. The problem for the Jays is that the line could be long for Semien’s services.

But in an interview Sunday with the Toronto Sun, Semien sounded like he'd welcome staying with the Blue Jays.

“We became in my opinion, the best team in baseball. It just came a tick too late,” Semien said. “We had the best offense in the major leagues and the best starting pitching in the game. How could you not want to be a part of that?”

