Former Golden Bears golfer finishes among the leaders for the second straight week, but he won't qualify for the PGA Championship

Former Cal golfer James Hahn seems to be playing the best golf of his pro career a week before a major. Unfortunately, he won't get to play in the PGA Championship, which begin on Thursday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

After finishing fourth at last week's Wells Fargo Championship, Hahn finished in a tie for ninth place at the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament on Sunday at the TPC Craig Ranch course in McKinney, Texas.

He shot a 3-under-par 69 on Sunday to finish at 21-under for the tournament, which was 5 shots behind winner K.H. Lee, who finished at 26-under.

Hahn needed to win this tournament to qualify for the PGA Championship, and he put himself in position to take the title by shooting an 11-under-par 61 on Saturday.

Hahn said a putting lesson he got from TPC Craig Ranch head pro Ronnie O'Brien after the second round paid dividends.

"It's nice when the head pro comes down and gives me a little putting lesson after the end of the round yesterday," Hahn said after the third round on Saturday, according to Golf Digest. "That definitely helped out a lot. Felt a little more confident over the ball. And ended up making some good saves and some birdies on the back nine."

Hahn continued his strong play at the outset of Sunday's final round and was tied for the lead early in the day.

He was 3 strokes under par after eight holes on Sunday, but he lost contact with the leaders by shooting 1 over par over the next nine holes. His birdie on the final hole improved his standing from a tie for 11th to a tie for ninth.

Hahn's recent run of success has come after some tough times. In his 10 events prior to the Wells Fargo Championship, Hahn had missed the cut eight times and finished no better than 61st in the other two.

Hahn was a member of Cal's golf team in 2000 and 2001.

The top two pro golfers from Cal -- Collin Morikawa and Max Homa -- did not participate in the Byron Nelson event, but will be at the PGA Championship.

Cover photo of James Hahn by Raymond Carlin III, USA TODAY Sports

