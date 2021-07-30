Cal at Olympics: USA Women's Soccer Tops Netherlands on Penalty Kicks

Former Cal star Alex Morgan made one of the four U.S. penalty kicks after regulation time and extra time had ended 2-2

Former Cal standout Alex Morgan was one of the four United States players who made their penalty kicks after the overtime periods to give USA a women's soccer victory over The Netherlands, advancing the Americans to the semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

The Americans' semifinal opponent will be Canada, which eliminated Brazil in a penalty-kick shootout in an earlier quarterfinal match.

After two halves and two extra periods, the score was tied 2-2, thanks in large part to a save by USA goaltender Alyssa Naeher, who saved a penalty shot attempt by Lieke Martens in the 81st minute.

Offside calls on goals by Morgan and Christen Press in the second extra period pushed the outcome into penalty kicks.

The Americans made all four of their penalty kicks, with Megan Rapinoe making the fourth and clinching penalty kick after Rose Lavelle, Morgan and Press had made theirs.

However, the star was goaltender Naeher, who saved the opening penalty-shot attempt by Vivianne Miedema and the fourth Netherlands attempt by Aniek Nouwen. The latter save gave Rapinoe the opportunity to clinch the win with her penalty kick.

It was the ninth straight win by the USA over The Netherlands, whose only win over the Americans came backs in 1991.

But the Dutch had scored 21 goals in the group stage, surpassing the record for goals in an Olympic Games. The Americans had scored only six goals in the group stage and had been shut out twice. And though the Americans were ranked No. 1 in the world, there was concern that they might not be able to cope with the attack of The Netherlands, which was runnerup to the United States in the 2019 women's World Cup.

USA led 2-1 at halftime on goals by Sam Mewis and Lynn Williams, but the Dutch tied the score 2-2 on Miedema's second goal of the game nine minutes into the second half.

Morgan, Press and Rapinoe were not in the starting lineup for the Americans, but all three entered early in the second half, and were around at the end to convert goals in the penalty-kick shootout.

