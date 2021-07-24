Cal at the Olympics: Alex Morgan Scores, USA Soccer Wins 6-1

Former Cal star gets a late goal as USA women bounce back against New Zealand, whose only goal was scored by another ex-Cal star

Former Cal star Alex Morgan surprisingly was not in the starting lineup for the USA's must-win group-stage game against New Zealand on Saturday, and Morgan played just 16 minutes in the second half. However, she scored USA's fifth goal in the 87th minute to help the Americans to an important 6-1 victory.

The Americans now have one loss and one win and have erased the goals-against deficit that came with the 3-0 upset loss to Sweden in their opening game.

Two former Ca players -- Daisy Cleveley and Betsy Hassett -- were in the starting lineup for New Zealand, and Hassett scored the only goal for New Zealand, which suffered its second loss without a win in Group G.

The top two teams from each of the three groups as well as two third-place teams advance to the quarterfinals

The Americans also got goals from Rose Lavelle, Lindsey Horan and Christen Press and also two own goals to help USA bounce back in a big way after having its 44-game unbeaten streak halted by Sweden.

Lavelle got U.S. Women's National Team off to the great start after nine minutes after she received a through ball from Tobin Heath and scored the goal to give the U.S. a lead it never lost.

Just before halftime, Horan scored on a header to make it 2-0.

USWNT got a third goal after 63 minutes on an own goal when Abby Erceg headed the ball into her own goal.

Hassett then produced New Zealand' only goal to make it 3-1.

Betsy Hassett (12) during Saturday's game. Photo by Jack Gruber, USA TODAY Network

But Press and Morgan scored for the Americans to make it 5-1. Morgan scored her first goal of this Olympics on her only shot attempt of the game.

Here is Morgan's goal:

Morgan was not a starter in her customary striker spot as Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd, who came off the bench against Sweden, got the start at forward spots against New Zealand.

Cover photo of Alex Morgan and Christen Press is by Jack Gruber, USA TODAY Network