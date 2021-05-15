Andrew Vaughn Homers Again After Jose Abreu Sidelined by Collision

Vaughn moves to his natural position after MVP Jose Abreu gets banged up

With each new injury on the Chicago White Sox, Andrew Vaughn has managed to fill a void.

The former Cal star made his major-league starting debut at first base — his natural position — in the second game of a Friday doubleheader after Jose Abreu collided violently with Kansas City’s Hunter Dozier while trying to catch a popup in Game 1.

Abreu, the 2020 American League MVP and the league leader in the runs batted in the past two seasons, was held out of the nightcap after suffering a facial bruise and laceration and a bruised left knee. Initial checks suggested he did not suffer a concussion.

Vaughn, 23, stepped in at first, where he played his entire college career. He also hit a two-run homer — his second in three days — to help the White Sox post a 3-1 win over the Royals. Chicago continues to boast the big record in MLB at 23-14.

“That was a big win for us, coming off losing that first game, especially losing Pito,” Vaughn said after the White Sox split the twinbill. “Hopefully he’s back ASAP.”

The White Sox and Royals play again Saturday evening and manager Tony LA Russa wasn’t sure if Abreu would be ready to return to the lineup.

Vaughn, who made the major league roster in spring training less than two years after the White Sox made him the No. 3 pick in 2019 draft, expected to primarily be used at designated hitter this season.

But starting fielder Eloy Jimenez ruptured his left pectoral tendon in spring training, sidelining him for 5-6 months. Despite virtually no experience at the position, Vaughn was plugged in at left field and has performed adequately.

It helped a lot that he was flanked to his left by Gold Glove center fielder Luis Robert. But Robert suffered a torn left hip flexor early this month and will be out 3-4 months.

Now Abreu is banged up, although his injuries are expected to be short-term. In the meantime, Vaughn is back at a position he knows.

"Unfortunately, I had to play there with Pito out, which we never want to have happen, but I do feel comfortable there.”

The second-inning collision between Abreu and Dozier, the batter on the play, left the White Sox a bit rattled, La Russa said between games.

“I was really concerned because the guys were really shaken,” La Russa said. “Everybody went to see José, he was trying to encourage them but he took a shot. The clubhouse was really quiet, but they got themselves ready to play.”

Vaughn, who hit his first major league home run on Wednesday, delivered No. 2 in the second inning of the second game off Jakob Junis. Adam Eaton opened the inning with a double and Vaughn followed with a 421-foot shot to left field.

“For me, the biggest thing is just see and react,” Vaughn said. “Can’t really look for the ball in or else everything kind of disappears on you. It’s battling and getting a pitch and putting a good swing on it.”

"I missed on a pitch to Vaughn. He took advantage of it,” Junis said.

Vaughn, the 2018 Golden Spikes Award winner as a sophomore at Cal, is now batting .259 with seven doubles, two homers, 15 runs scored and nine RBI through 27 games.

Over his past 13 games, Vaughn is hitting .293 with an OPS of .917.

Cover photo of Andrew Vaughn hitting his second home run by Kamil Krzaczynski, USA Today

