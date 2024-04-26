Cal Football: Jackson Sirmon Expecting Big Things From Cade Uluave
Cal’s game vs. Oregon State last fall represented more than the start of redshirt freshman Fernando Mendoza’s run as the Bears’ starting quarterback.
It was a changing of the guard at inside linebacker after senior Jackson Sirmon went down mid-game with a season-ending torn biceps injury.
Sirmon’s exit prompted the emergence of freshman Cade Uluave, who became a starter the next week and evolved into the team’s most productive defensive player.
Uluave piled up 62 tackles over the final seven games, including 14 against Oregon and 12 vs. UCLA. He intercepted a pair of passes, returned a fumble 51 yards for a touchdown vs. Washington State and had 2 1/2 sacks.
Sirmon has high hopes for his successor.
“I think he could be a really good player,” Sirmon said. “He’s got a great attitude. He’s willing to put in a lot of work and understand the defense at a high level.
“I think he plays with great effort and he’s very instinctual. He’s a good athlete and he’s a good dude to have in the locker room — his teammates really like him. I’m excited to see what happens with him.”
Sirmon got a chance over the past month to take in a Cal spring practice “here and there.” He was encouraged by what he saw.
“Looks like things are going well,” he said. “This whole transfer portal era is still kind of crazy. Seeing a lot of new faces contribute and that’s kind of fun. And a lot of guys who played last year like Cade and Fernando — looks like they’ve taken a step. It’s exciting.”
Healthy again, Sirmon looks forward to joining an NFL team, possibly through this weekend’s NFL Draft. He is most likely to be chosen Saturday during Rounds 4 through 7.
Sirmon’s father, Cal defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon, played six seasons in the NFL before transitioning to a career in coaching.
Jackson Sirmon looks at the changing landscape for coaches, who now must deal with a revolving door transfer portal and NIL demands, and he sees a job that’s more challenging than ever.
“Before, recruiting was already a lot when you had to recruit just one class — guys out of high school,” he said. “Now you’ve got to recruit high schoolers, you’ve got to recruit portal guys and you’ve got to recruit the guys in your room. It’s a lot and I know that it didn’t make it any easier.”
Asked if he envisions following the same path as his father, Sirmon offered, “Hopefully, I don’t have to think about that for a bit.”