Clemson Baseball Loses Pitcher To NCAA Transfer Portal
After their season ending in brutal fashion, the Clemson Tigers are still left stinging from the pain of defeat. It doesn't help matters that their season ended with such drama.
However, a loss is a loss and the season is indeed over for the Tigers. Now, the offseason begins and building out the roster for next season begins.
Unfortunately, Clemson has already suffered their first loss of the offseason.
According to a report from The Clemson Insider, pitcher Billy Barlow has decided to enter the transfer portal. It's not a guarantee that he won't be back, but it seems unlikely that he'll return to the team.
Barlow was a key part of the Tigers' pitching staff during the 2023-2024 season. If he does end up leaving town, he will be greatly missed.
During this season, Barlow ended up starting 10 games and making 15 total appearances on the mound. He compiled a 6-1 record to go along with a 4.28 ERA.
Those numbers show a piece of just how valuable Barlow was to Clemson this season.
Thankfully, the Tigers have a good recruiting class coming in. They also have a lot of good talent sticking around from this season. Even with Barlow leaving town, the future is still bright.
For a team that went 41-14 on the season and ended the year ranked No. 3 in the nation, there is nothing to be worried about. The program is in good hands and will be just fine next season.
Hopefully, Barlow ends up changing his mind and returning for another year. He's a key pitcher for Clemson and fit the program well. However, if he leaves, we wish him the best in his next chapter.