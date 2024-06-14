Clemson Baseball Set Viewership Record During Super Regional Matchup
Friday marks the beginning of the Men's College World Series, and while Clemson did not make it, they still put together another remarkable season they should be proud of.
Under second-year head coach Erik Bakich, they have won over 40 games in consecutive seasons and have established themselves as a power in the ACC.
They had a real shot of making their first CWS since 2010, but ultimately came up short against Florida.
However, the Tigers were involved in a record-setting performance during Game 2 of their Super Regional matchup against the Gators as their contest was the most-watched non-College World Series game since 2009.
For the fans who tuned into Clemson and Florida's contest, they were certainly treated. It was a battle for the ages that went into extra innings and had plenty of twists and turns filled with dramatic moments.
From scuffles, to ejections, to clutch hitting and fielding, this game had it all.
Of course, Tigers fans have a sour taste in their mouth based on how things ended with their head coach getting tossed from the game prior to giving up a two-run walk-off double.
Bakich shared his thoughts on the situation, and clearly was not happy with the umpire crew from that day.
Unfortunately, Clemson will have to wait until next season to try and make the Men's College World Series for the first time since 2010, but they got some good news regarding the status of their superstar Cam Cannarella.
There is clearly momentum surrounding this program.
Not only is that evident in how this team has played under their new head coach in such a short amount of time, but the fact they were half of a record-setting television draw also suggests people want to watch their brand of baseball.
There seems to be a bright future for the Tigers moving forward.