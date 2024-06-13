Clemson Infielder Announces Decision About Return To Tigers
The Clemson Tigers will have some veteran leadership in their infield next spring.
Andrew Cuifo, the former Georgetown shortstop who transferred to Clemson last year, announced that he would return for another season of college baseball with the Tigers.
He made his announcement on social media.
Cuifo played in 27 games for the Tigers, as he slashed .280/.378/.387 with two doubles, one triple, two home runs and 16 RBI. He also scored 19 runs.
He tore his ACL against Notre Dame, which ended his season. There was some thought that Cuifo might move on, given he had another year of eligibility.
But his dispelled those notions with his announcement, saying that he and the Tigers had “unfinished business” next season.
The Tigers lost to Florida in the NCAA Super Regionals last weekend, as the Tigers fell short of a return to the College World Series.
“Being a part of Team 127 has had a huge impact on my life and has created life-long relationships and memories,” Cuifo said. “While I was unable to play the second half of the season, I wouldn’t have changed a thing about the ride with these guys.
“Few players have the privilege of playing at such an amazing program and under coach as dedicated and influential as Coach (Erik) Bakich and the rest of the staff. This is the best coaching staff in the country.”
Before he joined the Tigers he spent four years the Medford, N.Y., native spent four years with the Hoyas, but only played in 2021 and 2022.
For his career at Georgetown he hit .270 with 50 runs, six doubles, two triples, 10 homers, 50 RBIs, a .414 slugging percentage, .344 on-base percentage and 17 steals in 78 games (77 starts).
Clemson went 44-16 this season and won the Atlantic Division title in the ACC. The Tigers were the No. 6 overall seed in the country and reached the Super Regionals for the first time since 2010.
The Tigers expect to lose several players in the Major League draft and could lose more to the transfer portal, so Cuifo’s announcement is a welcome one for the Tigers.