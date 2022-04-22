Clemson Returns Home for Crucial ACC Series Against Florida State

Clemson and Florida State are set to square off in a crucial ACC series for the Tigers.

After playing its last two ACC series away from home, Clemson will welcome Atlantic division foe Florida State to Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

It's a crucial ACC series for the Tigers, who sit at just 4-10 in conference play and are currently in danger of missing the ACC Tournament.

SERIES SETUP

• Who – Florida State (23-13, 10-8 ACC) vs. Clemson (24-13, 4-10 ACC)

• When – Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (3 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra

Monte Lee's team has won four of its past five games, including knocking off No. 14 Georgia 8-4 on Tuesday night in Athens, after taking two out of three at Wake Forest last weekend, Clemson's first ACC series win of the season. The Tigers also beat East Tennessee State 12-2 at home on Wednesday night.

Now Clemson will welcome the Seminoles to town, with the Tigers looking to keep that momentum going.

"We got the 'Noles coming in and we need to have good practices, and get ready for Florida State," Lee said after the win on Wednesday.

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Florida State leads 81-70-1 (1958-21)

• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 35-23 (1962-18)

Florida State comes in winners of five straight, which includes a midweek win over Florida, a weekend sweep of No. 16 Louisville, and another midweek win over No. 25 Georgia Southern, with all five wins coming at home. In true road games, the Seminoles are just 3-5 on the season.

The Noles will send ace Parker Messick (5-2) to the mound on Friday. Messick, who has been named ACC Pitcher of the Week three times this season, is coming off a stellar appearance in which he struck out 14 Louisville hitters in 6.2 IP. On the season, the lefty has an ERA of 2.82, a WHIP of 1.39, and he's struck out 94 hitters in 54.1 IP.

The Tigers will counter with junior Mack Anglin, who is also coming off one of his best starts of the season, tossing six scoreless innings in the 1-0 win over Wake Forest last Friday. On the season, the hard-throwing right-hander is 4-3, with an ERA of 3.18, a WHIP of 1.35, and 47 strikeouts in 45.1 IP.

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday - LHP Parker Messick (FSU) vs. RHP Mack Anglin (CU)

• Saturday - LHP Bryce Hubbart (FSU) vs. TBA (CU)

• Sunday - RHP Carson Montgomery (FSU) vs. TBA (CU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 16-7 home record, won midweek games at No. 10 Georgia (8-4) and against East Tennessee State (12-2).

• The Tigers are averaging 7.5 runs per game and hitting .278 with a .459 slugging percentage, .389 on-base percentage and 19 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.34 ERA, .249 opponents’ batting average and 2.21 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .980.

FLORIDA STATE OVERVIEW

• Florida State is averaging 6.1 runs per game and is led by third-year Head Coach Mike Martin Jr.

• The Seminoles defeated Georgia Southern 6-5 at home on Wednesday. They are hitting .268 and have a 3.94 ERA and .970 fielding percentage.

• Reese Albert is hitting .324, James Tibbs is batting .320, Jaime Ferrer is hitting .314 and Jonah Scolaro has a team-high three saves.



QUICK HITS

• Due to the shortened season in 2020, Florida State has not played at Clemson since 2018, when the Tigers won two of the three games.

• After this weekend, Clemson will have played 14 of its last 16 games against top-25 teams.

• Clemson has totaled 10 home runs in the last three games.

