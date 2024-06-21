2026 Recruit Expects an Offer From Clemson Tigers Is on Its Way
The Clemson Tigers have been very busy on the recruiting trail over the last few weeks. Dabo Swinney and company have been throwing out a lot of offers and are looking to beef up their 2026 recruiting class.
One of the main positions that Clemson has been targeting has been the offensive line. It's clear that they're looking to add at least a few talented linemen for the class.
A name that hasn't been offered but has been of interest is three-star offensive lineman Tre Aiken.
Aiken, a three-star prospect hailing from Clinton Senior High in Clinton, South Carolina, is an intriguing in-state player who certainly could be of interest to the Tigers. Right in Swinney's backyard, Aiken seems to be expecting to receive an offer in the near future.
In a recent interview, Aiken opened up about his belief that he will end up getting an offer to play at Clemson.
“It’s coming soon. There’s little things I got to work on. The small things. Those things come. It comes natural. I’m not in a rush.”
The offensive line prospect opened up about receiving advice from offensive line coach Matt Luke. He's always looking to get better, so constructive criticism is always of interest to him.
“I loved it. Loved getting to work with coach Matt Luke, finally. I feel like I could have done better in the one-on-ones. I know some people think that I’m beating myself up but I hold myself to a certain standard. I expect nothing but to succeed, and this just makes me work harder. I just love to get out there and compete. I loved it out there. Love the drills. I feel like I got better.”
Getting an offer from Clemson isn't the easiest thing to do. The Tigers don't offer every single talented prospect they see. That is something that interests Aiken about the program.
“That’s what I like about Clemson, they don’t just offer anybody. If you get the Clemson offer, or you’re getting very good interest from Clemson, that’s special.”
Clearly, the young offensive lineman is very interested in staying in the state and playing for the Tigers. He seems to expect an offer to come his way.
In the meantime, all that can be done is to wait and see what Clemson decides. If the offer is made, it seems likely that the Tigers will have a good shot at landing a commitment.