Clemson DC Brent Venables: 'Georgia Can Win Different Kinds of Ways'

Coming off a big passing performance to end last season, J.T. Daniels and a Georgia offense that can win in multiple ways is on the mind of Clemson's Brent Venables.

Brent Venables saw the same thing last year that many others did when watching Georgia's offense.

The No. 5 Bulldogs, who play No. 5 Clemson on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Charlotte, N.C., got rolling in 2020 when quarterback J.T. Daniels started the last four games. And that's given Clemson's defensive coordinator much to ponder over the summer.

"They've got a lot to their offense that they do really, really well," Venables said Monday. "We expect them to do what worked well for them last year. And there's a lot that did."

The Bulldogs have been known more for their rushing attack in recent seasons, producing NFL backs like Todd Gurley, Nick Chubb, Sony Michel and D'Andre Swift. This year is no different with the talents of Zamir White and James Cook to go with three other backs who all averaged over five yards per carry.

"There cannot be a better gourp of running backs in college football than what Georgia has," Venables said. "From afar, you kind of saw that. For a number of years, they've done a great job having a stable of backs. That's not really surprising. They've got it right now. That might be a strength of their offense."

But when the Bulldogs faced Cinicnnati in the Chick-fil-A Bowl at the end of last season, the Bearcats sold out and stopped the run. So Daniels, a USC transfer, threw for a career-high 392 yards.

"(Daniels) throws the ball extremely well under pressure," Venables said."He's a guy that's very talted and can make quick decisions and make good decisions under durress. He throws the ball with accuracy and timeliness and the kind of arm strength that you've got to have in college football."

Clemson will be arguably the toughest test of Daniels' career. The Tigers return a healthy dose of top-notch defensive linemen and linebackers who will try to disrupt Daniels all night.

Venables said the offensive line reminds him of Ohio State from a physicality and size standpoint. And despite injury issues at tight end, Venables still sees that as a position of strength, so he's preparing like everyone will be available at Bank of America Stadium. LSU transfer Arik Gilbert will indeed not be there, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said Monday.

Still, Venables is anticipating the more balanced version of offensive coordinator Todd Monken than a just a heavy run-game attack.

"Georgia can win different kinds of ways," Venables said.

