Clemson Tigers 4-Star WR Recruit Draws Major Comparison
The Clemson Tigers are always one of the most aggressive teams in the country when it comes to recruiting young talent. Dabo Swinney has been one of the best recruiting coaches throughout his tenure with the school and that isn't stopping anytime soon.
Right now, the Tigers are focused on forming a powerful 2026 recruiting class.
One of their main targets has been four-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan. They have been aggressive in their pursuit of the standout wideout and have a decent chance of landing his commitment.
Morgan recently spoke out about Clemson, and talked about how they run things much differently than most other schools around the nation.
“It was a lot different. Most schools, they get you running the forty, combine drill and stuff like that. But with Clemson, it was a lot of individual drills, a lot of teaching, one-on-ones, and stuff like that. It was a lot of teaching and learning from coaches and current players and past players.”
He also revealed the one thing that has stood out about the Tigers from any other school he's visited.
“They make you feel like you are at home. They treat you like a family. They just keep it real.”
The dynamic wide receiver also spoke out about his potential fit with Clemson and why he would slide in nicely with the offense.
“They like to take shots to their big receivers, they throw the ball. They use their big receivers, use their size as an advantage and they like to take shots. So I feel like that would be a great place for me. Because I am a big receiver and I fit their plans.”
Finally, Morgan opened up about a comparison that he's receiving to a current NFL star wide receiver.
“I stood out a lot with my size and my speed. The way I was going up and getting the ball, getting out of my breaks. Dabo, he’s really big on big receivers like Tee Higgins and Mike Williams. He said I was very smooth like Mike Williams, a tough receiver. He loved how I used my body and stuff like that. So I stood out a lot.”
While they are not guaranteed to land Morgan, Clemson has to feel good about their chances after hearing these quotes. He's clearly interested and he vibes with what the Tigers are doing.
Currently, Morgan is being projected by On3 to have a 40.7 percent chance of committing to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Tigers are right behind them with a 35.6 percent chance.
Hopefully, they can make up the distance and find a way to lock Morgan into their 2026 class. He would be an excellent addition and a huge playmaker for the future offense.
Swinney is clearly a big fan of the wide receiver and Clemson will put on a full-court press trying to get a commitment from him.