Clemson Tigers Football Receives Massive Praise From ATH Recruit
The Clemson Tigers have been hot on the trail of 2026 talent as they look to fill up their recruiting class. Dabo Swinney has made a massive impression on players in the class, as he always does with every class.
As has been the case since Swinney took over the Clemson job, recruits are talking about how much they love the program after they visit. Many players make the Tigers one of their top choices immediately after visiting or being recruited heavily.
One such player is none other than Caton Cramer, a three-star athlete out of Seminole, Texas who is expected to be a tight end.
In a recent interview, Cramer opened up about Clemson and did not hold back from how much he loved the school and football program.
“It was really good. The facilities are really nice. All the coaches are really supportive. Dabo always has a really good message. All the players there had a lot of wise words to tell us, and I really grew as a player and probably more as a teammate.”
Cramer talked about what the Tigers' coaching staff has told him. He has been invited to camp twice and they have had feedback for him on what they want to see.
“They invited me as a freshman and they said they were interested, and then when I came back this year, they said to try to put some weight on and that they are interested. So, they just want me to be patient, and just hope for the best.”
Throughout his high school career, Cramer has been playing multiple offensive positions. He racked up 75 receptions for 757 yards and six touchdowns while also rushing for 699 yards and 13 touchdowns.
The young athlete talked more about his role as a dual-threat player and how he's used by his high school.
“My school doesn’t really have a tight end spot, so I’m more of a receiver. I’m an all-around player at my school. Like, they’ll put me as a receiver, sometimes slot, sometimes running back, sometimes wildcat, and now I’m going to be starting playing defense. But getting recruited for tight end, I’m new to a lot of the stuff. So I’m not really sure on how to do things, and that’s why I’m going to all these camps to improve on that spectrum of my game.”
Finally, Cramer dropped a bombshell. He stated boldly that Clemson is the best place he has visited so faar.
“It was unbelievable, and it’s the best place I’ve been so far, and no one’s really stood out like Clemson has or even compared.”
Even though no offer has been made and there's no promise of an offer, Clemson and Cramer seem to have mutual interest.
Perhaps, we'll see an offer made at some point in the near future.