Clemson Tigers Freshman WR Receives Davante Adams Comparison
When the Clemson Tigers secured a commitment from wide receiver TJ Moore, they knew they were getting a special player.
Moore, the No. 5 ranked wide receiver in the nation, was a very sought after recruit. However, he opted to take his talents to Clemson and try to help the program get back to National Championship contention.
The Tigers could certainly use the firepower.
Over the last few years since Trevor Lawrence and that offensive juggernaut left, the team has struggled offensively. Cade Klubnik has talent, but has yet to show that he can be an elite starting quarterback.
Bringing in elite targets for Klubnik was clearly a priority. Moore has a chance to play a huge role right off the bat for the Tigers.
On3 has given a massive comparison for the young Clemson wideout. They have compared him to NFL superstar Davante Adams.
"TJ Moore's all-around skill and coordination remind us of Davante Adams. Moore is more of a high-profile prospect at the same stage and bigger than Adams was, but has a similar game with advanced ball skills and coordinated movements."
What a comparison to receive. Moore has a lot of work to do to live up to that kind of hype.
Adams has become one of the best wide receivers in the NFL throughout his career. He's elite in every single aspect of the game. If Moore can become that kind of player, Clemson is going to have a very dangerous offense.
It will be interesting to see how Moore plays during the 2024 college football season. The Tigers could certainly use him stepping up and earning a starting job right off the bat.
He has the kind of game-changing potential that Clemson has needed and is walking into a perfect fit. Klubnik may have himself a legitimate star to throw to this season.