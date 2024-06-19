Clemson Tigers Give Offer To Intriguing 2026 Tight End
Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers have been aggressively trying to add talent to their 2026 recruiting class of late. They have been handing out a lot of offers and are hoping to secure some commitments to elevate that class into the top-five rankings across the nation.
Clemson has been heavily targeting the offensive side of the football recently. They have been showing interest in quarterback prospects, wide receivers, offensive linemen, and now tight ends.
According to West Virginia tight end recruit Tayveon Wilson out of Huntington Prep, the Tigers have offered him a scholarship.
Wilson, standing in at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, is listed by most as a wide receiver. However, Clemson worked him out as a tight end during his camp.
There are plenty of other schools interested in Wilson as well.
Among the other offers he has received, there are three that stand out as tough competitors for Clemson. Those three offers are from Louisville, Miami, and West Virginia.
This is the first move that the Tigers have made for a tight end in the 2026 class. Clearly, the coaching staff is high on his ability to play the tight end position and believe he could be a key impact player within the offense.
Only time will tell whether or not Wilson will accept the offer and play for Clemson. Until then, the Tigers will just have to wait and see to find out if they have a new tight end for the offense.
It's an interesting move, and it certainly seems like Clemson has a legitimate shot to land him at this point in time.