Clemson Tigers Have Good Shot At In-State 2026 QB Recruit
The Clemson Tigers have already gotten a great start on their 2026 recruiting class. Dabo Swinney and the coaching staff have sent out quite a few offers and they're getting great feedback from the recruits themselves.
As usual, the culture and family atmosphere that Clemson has created are being raved about by their recruiting targets.
The Tigers are hoping to bring in a couple quarterback options in the 2026 class. They have a few of major interest, with one of them being in-state signal caller Josiah Oxendine.
Oxendine worked out at Clemson in early June, but was nursing a hamstring injury. He may not have been able to handle a full workload, but he still made a good impression and enjoyed his time at camp.
He spoke out about his experience at the Tigers' camp and how the team was amazing with him and understanding about his situation with the injury.
“I thought I did pretty good. Coaches were very understanding. They told me the number one thing about camps is staying healthy. They were doing a drill, stopping and starting, and coach Boyd actually pulled me to the side and he actually worked something that I could do, like subtle movements in the pocket. Nothing like stop and start, running fast. I appreciated that.”
In addition to talking about how camp went, he also opened up about some things he heard from the coaching staff.
“It was really good, actually. Coach told me to keep on working, I’m still very young. That’s what they were telling me. They watched my film and stuff. And they also said there’s a lot of kids there and they’re gonna go back and look at the film to get even better details.”
The young quarterback is hoping to receive an offer from Clemson and talked about that as well. The Tigers are already one of his top schools that he's interested in playing for in college.
“It would mean a lot. Clemson is already one of my top schools, as far as the schools I want to go to. I love what coach Swinney does with his program, his beliefs. I respect everything he said, because he actually gave us a speech after camp. A speech about his beliefs and what the standard is at Clemson.”
Should the Tigers have interest in adding Oxendine, they will have a leg up on some other schools. He is clearly a big fan of Clemson, especially being an in-state prospect.
Only time will tell if the Tigers decide to offer Oxendine an offer, but things seem to be off to a good start between the two parties.