Clemson Tigers WR Target from Georgia Speaks Out on Offer
Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers have been aggressively looking to add talent at the wide receiver position for the 2026 recruiting class. They have thrown out quite a few offers and shown interest in many other potential targets.
One of those targets is three-star wide receiver Ryan Mosley. Hailing from Carrollton, Georgia, Mosley is a fast-rising wide receiver target for quite a few different schools.
Among the other schools to have made offers are Florida State, Alabama, Auburn, and Miami. If the Tigers want to get a commitment from him, they'll have to put in a lot of work.
Thankfully, Clemson has already made a great impression on the young receiver.
In a recent interview, Mosley spoke out about his first visit with the Tigers and was very clear about his interest in the school.
“Not going to lie, Clemson has always been one of those schools that I always liked since I was younger. Just going there and touring it, it just feels like home.”
After getting the official offer from Clemson, Mosley spoke out about what the offer meant for him and how it shows that his hard work is paying off.
“It makes me feel great. That all the work is noticed. I have been working hard. To get offered by Clemson, well that makes me proud.”
Mosley continued talking, sharing what makes the Tigers stand out above other schools. Dabo Swinney's polarizing approach to the transfer portal was something that means a lot to the young wideout.
“Just how Clemson doesn’t take players out of the transfer portal. They will also play freshmen and I like that.”
As far as a timetable for a potential commitment, Mosley shared that he is targeting July to release a list of his favorite schools. He also revealed what he's looking for in whatever program he chooses.
“Just a place that feels like home. A place that I’m looked after, so I can fit in. Just a place that feels like home.”
One of the main things that recruits have said about Clemson over the years is that the school and coaching staff makes them feel at home. That will be a crucial factor in Mosley's recruitment.
While it seems that the Tigers have a decent shot at landing the wide receiver, nothing has been decided yet. Clemson and fans will just have to wait and see what Mosley chooses to do with his future.