AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

E.J. Williams Can 'Fly'; Swinney Wants Competition

Zach Lentz

CLEMSON — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has been around some special wide receivers during his tenure with the Tigers.

Clemson has sent Chansi Stuckey (2007), Jacoby Ford (2010), DeAndre Hopkins (2013), Martavis Bryant (2014), Sammy Watkins (2014), Charone Peake (2016), Mike Williams (2017), Deon Cain and Ray-Ray McCloud (2018). 

The Tigers will also send Tee Higgins to the NFL when the 2020 NFL Draft comes, and will, very likely send, rising junior Justyn Ross to the NFL next year.

But for Swinney, the special talent that the Tigers have been able to amass is not anywhere close to over. Last season, they brought in Frank Ladson Jr. and Joe Ngata, both of whom were highly-ranked prospects out of high school.

But through the first four practices of the 2020 spring session, it is another true freshman that has caught Swinney's eye — Phenix City, Alabama native E.J. Williams.

"Yeah, he's a faster Ross, you know? He can fly," Swinney said. "He reminds me of Justyn in how he as a great ability to cut on a dime and change direction. He's got unbelievable top-end speed. Ross can run, but E.J. is on another level. He's going to have to progress just the way Frank Ladson has."

Ladson has emerged as the heir apparent to the spot vacated by Higgins, running with the first team offense.

"Frank Ladson, it's unbelievable," Swinney said. "I haven't seen a guy run like him in here since Martavis Bryant. He can run. Now he's just changed his body, he's gotten strong, it's fun to watch that transformation take place. I'm really excited about the speed we have in those two guys (Williams and Ladson) for sure."

While Swinney is excited about Ladson and Williams, he would be remiss if he left out some of the veteran guys, who are also vying for an increased role on the field. The biggest thing that will earn a receiver playing time is to show they are versatile and able to be used in more than one spot on the field.

Learning who is able to do that is a focus of the Tigers this spring.

"Biggest thing is cross-training those guys," Swinney said. "Ross has played the 2 and the 9. He will start out at the 9, but he'll also play the field some, and we'll play him in the slot — we did the same thing with Tee. Amari is back at the 5. No brace. All gas and no brace. 

"At our 2-man spot, we'll kind of rotate guys. Give everybody an opportunity to compete. Cornell is going to bounce around. Same things with Spector, he's a guy that I think can play all three as we get going ... Really excited about Spector, I think he's going to be a great player. Frank and Joe will both work 2 and 9."

The amount of depth the Tigers have at the wide receiver spot means that someone will be happy when the depth chart and, undoubtedly, someone will be upset. But Swinney believes that it is that kind of functional depth that proves his Tigers have a chance to be special.

"Somebody is going to run out there first, and I hope it's hard to figure out who it is every week. That's when you know you have a chance to be special and be great," Swinney said. "As far as who's running out there first, shoot we got a long way before we decide that." 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cougars Rout Tigers

The Clemson Tigers could not build on the momentum taking two out of three games against in-state rival South Carolina last weekend, as they fell to the College of Charleston Cougars Wednesday by a final score of 11-2 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Zach Lentz

Clemson Wins Seventh Straight In 5-2 Victory Over Charlotte

MK Bonamy’s single to center field drove in the go-ahead run for the Tigers after shortstop Hannah Goodwin smacked a double down the right field line to put Clemson (15-7, 3-0 ACC) in scoring position

CU Athletic Communications

Swinney: Clemson Must Develop at the Cornerback Position

Dabo Swinney has positive so far during spring practice, but he wasn't afraid to admit that cornerback is a position Clemson needs to develop consistency in before the 2020 season begins.

Morgan Thomas

Dabo Swinney Excited About Potential Of Defensive Line

Going into spring this year, Clemson is bringing back every starter along the defensive front. However, like last year, there are still questions, just of a different variety, for head coach Dabo Swinney.

JP-Priester

What Are We Hearing?

This is AllClemson.com's daily look behind the scenes of Clemson sports rumors, news and notes of interest

Zach Lentz

Finding the Next Isaiah Simmons

Clemson is expected to return to a traditional 4-3 defense in 2020 and with that comes the challenge of finding the next great Sam linebacker to replace Isaiah Simmons, the 2019 Butkus Award winner.

Morgan Thomas

Former Tigers Impress Swinney

Dabo Swinney spent last week balancing the responsibilities of his newest team and the excitement of seeing his former players put on a show in front of the NFL's top executives.

Zach Lentz

Clemson Commit Cade Denhoff Leads by Example

When watching Cade Denhoff play last season, there’s no question he deserved to be labeled one of Florida’s best, as well as an all-out performer. Sunday’s Under Armour All-American Camp helped to reestablish both of those sentiments.

Brian Smith

Etienne Chronicles Decision To Return To Clemson

Clemson running back Travis Etienne made his decision to return to Clemson for his senior season when his friend gave him advice while they were playing a video game.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Spring Notebook: Tigers Put on the Pads

After three days of shorts and shells one thing was abundantly clear—the freshmen defensive linemen—Demonte Capehart, Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee—are "as advertised".

Zach Lentz