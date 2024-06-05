Former Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Speaks Out Amid NFL Contract Drama
When you think about Clemson football, Trevor Lawrence is one of the first names that comes to mind. He had a legendary career with the Tigers and led them to more success than many players could dream of accomplishing.
Even though he's gone from Clemson and is playing in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tigers' fans are still loyal to him. That is a lifelong commitment for many.
Lawrence has started off his NFL career much slower than many fans were expecting. He was expected to become one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL from his rookie season. While that hasn't been the case, he has still found some success and is in line for a new contract in the near future.
Some media members and fans don't believe the Jaguars should pay big money to keep Lawrence as their franchise quarterback. Others believe he's shown more than enough to warrant a new deal.
Despite all of the speculation and opinions being thrown around, Lawrence has remained grounded. He's doing his best to focus on nothing outside of football.
In a recent quote, Lawrence talked about his contract status and shared the mindset that he has about the situation.
“Obviously, I’m aware of what’s going on, but I try to keep my focus on doing my job out here. I have full belief that that’ll take care of itself and that’s not something that I need to worry about.”
He continued on, expounding more about his mindset and his thoughts on a potential contract extension.
“That’s why I pay people and hire people to do that for me. So, that’s not my job. But obviously, I know what’s going on. I’m aware of the situation — I think that’s important, too – but yeah, I try to keep all my focus and energy on being the best player I can be to help us win.”
Throughout his young NFL career thus far, Lawrence has played in 50 games with the Jaguars. In those appearances, he has completed 63.8 percent of his pass attempts for 11,770 yards, 58 touchdowns, and 39 interceptions. He has also picked up 964 yards and 11 scores on the ground.
Granted, those aren't the numbers that many fans, including Clemson fans, were expecting from the former Tigers' superstar. Despite him coming up a bit short of expectations, his production has still been good.
Hopefully, Lawrence and the Jaguars will be able to get a new deal done in the near future. He's well-deserving of a new deal and even with the negative statements being made about him, most people know it.
Expect to hear more news on the 24-year-old quarterback and his potential contract extension in the near future. It's one of the most talked about stories in the NFL and it will continue to be until there is some kind of resolution.