Former Clemson Standout Ready to Help New York Jets Win
The Clemson Tigers are getting ready for the upcoming season where they have their sights set on establishing themselves as the dominant team in the ACC again and getting back into the College Football Playoff.
With the field being expanded from four to 12 teams, that should give them a much easier runway to qualify, even if they aren't able to win the conference.
However, one prominent football analyst warned against thinking that could be the case because of the expansion that the Big Ten and SEC had when bringing in elite programs from around the country.
So, Clemson will look to start crushing their opponents to give themselves an opportunity of winning their fourth national championship and the third in this CFP era.
One of their standout players from the 2016 team who upset Alabama in an incredible game for the title was Mike Williams.
The big-bodied wide receiver became a standout, and one of the program's best players ever, when he finished with 177 receptions for 2,727 yards and 21 touchdowns across his 42 games and 30 starts during his three seasons. Upon his exit from Clemson, he ranked third in school history in receiving touchdowns, fourth in receiving yards and fifth in receptions.
Williams was taken No. 7 overall by the Los Angeles Chargers and wasn't featured much during his rookie year.
However, he became a star in the subsequent seasons when he scored 10 touchdowns in 2018 and then led all wide receivers in yards per reception in 2019.
Unfortunately, injuries started impacting the former Tiger hard, and the Chargers eventually decided to move on from him after he tore his ACL in Week 3 of this past year.
When someone as talented as Williams hits the open market, there is likely always another team who is interested in seeing what he can do for their franchise, and it just so happened that the New York Jets were eager to bring in the big-play threat.
With Aaron Rodgers healthy for the Jets, there's a good chance the former Clemson star can get back to his past form and have a big season.
He thinks he still has something in the tank, and is ready to help New York break their long-standing playoff drought.
"Just to get back to my normal self, that's the main thing. Everything it takes to get back to, you know, Mike Williams football, winning football. So, yeah, just grinding every day, doing whatever it takes," he told Dennis Waszak Jr.
No matter how far removed a player is from the Clemson program, they are still part of the family that Dabo Swinney has built.
Hopefully Williams will have a bounce back year and be able to impact winning for the Jets franchise who desperately needs it.