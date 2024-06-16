Former Clemson Superstar Reportedly Ending Hold Out With Bengals
Based on the level that Dabo Swinney has recruited at since becoming the official head coach of the Clemson Tigers back in 2009, it should be no surprise that many of his players have been selected in the NFL draft and become stars in the professional ranks.
While fans of this program will always care more about what happens on Saturdays than what takes place on Sundays, it's always nice to see former Tigers performing at a high level in the National Football League.
One who has done that is Tee Higgins.
The three-year Clemson player was a star for the program, being a huge part of their national championship-winning team in 2018 when he caught 59 balls for 936 yards during the regular season and capped the year with a three-catch, 81-yard performance in the title game.
He finished his career with a first-team All-ACC selection in 2019 and second-team All-ACC selection in 2018.
The Cincinnati Bengals took him in the second round with the 33rd overall pick and he has become a star for them as well.
Higgins has gone over 1,000 yards twice in his four seasons, totaling just over 3,600 yards on 403 catchers with 24 touchdowns through 58 career games played.
However, there was a lot of drama surrounding the future of the former Tiger with the Bengals going forward as he wanted a long-term contract and his team didn't seem interested in offering that. Instead, they placed the franchise tag on him, something Higgins refused to sign and demanded to be traded.
The star wide receiver held out of all offseason activities this year, including skipping mandatory minicamp that was just completed.
There was some thought he actually might not play for the team this season, but it seems like his holdout has come to an end.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Higgins signed his franchise tender and is expected to be at training camp. Although he will likely be in the mix for the upcoming season, that might be the last time he plays for Cincinnati as a long-term deal is not expected to be negotiated, and the window to get something done expires on July 15.
Still, the former Clemson star will be playing for a championship-caliber team once again, and could find himself cashing in on the open market if he puts up another great year.