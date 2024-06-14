Former Clemson Tigers Football Star Named Top NFL Breakout Candidate
No one has to look too hard in the NFL to find former Clemson Tigers stars.
Dabo Swinney has done an amazing job of developing players and it continues to show with how many of his players are now playing at the professional level.
One of those players is current Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson.
During his time at Clemson, Simpson was an absolute superstar on the defensive side of the ball. That success is expected to translate to the NFL in the very near future.
Last season, as a rookie with the Ravens, Simpson ended up playing in 15 regular season games. He had a very minimal role, but was able to record 13 total tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery.
Now, he's projected to be one of the NFL's top breakout candidates at the linebacker position.
Pro Football Focus has named Simpson to their 2024 All-Breakout Team.
"Simpson steps into the role vacated by Patrick Queen next to Roquan in the Ravens' defense, and they will hope his Week 18 performance carries over into his first season as a starter. On 26 snaps against the Pittsburgh that week, 21 of which came against the run, he registered three tackles resulting in a defensive stop."
Simpson getting to play in the Baltimore defensive scheme puts him in a very good spot to find success. Being able to take over Patrick Queen's position alongside Roquan Smith gives him even more opportunities.
The 22-year-old linebacker has been turning heads with the Ravens since being drafted in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft with the No. 86 overall pick. Baltimore is very high on him and it seems likely that he'll end up earning the starting job for 2024.
It's always great to see former Clemson players succeeding at the next level.
Simpson is just getting started in his NFL career, but it seems that he's about to make a big name for himself.