Four-Star Class of 2025 Offensive Lineman Puts Clemson In His Top Three
Hardy Watts recently announced that he was down to three schools as part of his recruitment and the Clemson Tigers made the cut.
The Tigers have courted the 6-6, 290-pound offensive lineman hard and it’s paid off to this point. Along with Clemson, a pair of Big Ten schools made the cut — Michigan and Wisconsin.
Rivals helped break the update, designing Watts’ recruitment graphic, which followed him retweeting by asking the question, “Where Is Home?!”
The Brookline, Mass, product was recently named the No. 6 offensive guard in the 2025 class by On3.com.
Watts has already touted his visits to both Clemson and Wisconsin. He now has an upcoming visit to Michigan. He recently announced via social media that he was canceling official visits to Duke and Boston College, the latter of which being notable as Watts is an in-state recruit for the Eagles.
Another recruiting site, 247Sports, lists Watts as the nation’s No. 16 interior offensive linemen and also pegs him as Massachusetts’ top recruit.
It’s easy to see why Clemson is interested. He would also fit an area of need in the Class of 2025 for the Tigers.
Per 247Sports, the Tigers have three offensive linemen committed, but all of them are tackles — Buford (Ga.) lineman Brayden Jacobs, Liberty Christian Academy (Lynchburg, Va.) lineman Easton Ware and Iona Preparatory School (New Rochelle, N.Y.) lineman Rowan Byrne.
Jacobs is the more highly-touted of the trio, as he is a Top 200 player nationally.
The Tigers have no interior offensive linemen committed to date.
Clemson has 13 commits so far, with five players considered Top 100 recruits by 247Sports — Lake City (S.C.) South Florence defensive lineman Amare Adams, Durham (N.C.) Southern defensive lineman Isaiah Campbell, Maury (Norfolk, Va.) edge rusher Ari Watford, Wiregrass Ranch (Zephyrhills, Fla.) cornerback Graceson Littleton and Cedartown (Cedartown, Ga.) safety Tae Harris.
The rest of the commits include Liberty Christian Academy (Lynchburg, Va.) running back Gideon Davidson, Brunswick School (Greenwich, Conn.) quarterback Blake Hebert, Freedom (Woodbridge Va.) wide receiver Carleton Preston, Savannah Christian Prep (Savannah Ga.) tight end Logan Brooking and Belton-Honea Path (Honea Path, S.C.) running back Marquise Henderson.
All commitments are non-binding. The first window for 2025 recruits to sign is during the early period from Dec. 4-6.