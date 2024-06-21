Recent Clemson Tigers Star Receiving Major Praise in the NFL
There are many former Clemson Tigers football standouts who have become successful NFL players. Each and every year, a new batch of talent is being sent to the professional level.
Dabo Swinney has built a factory of talent during his tenure with the program. He is one of the best coaches of all-time and it shows with how many players he has sent to play on Sundays.
One of the more recent players that left Clemson for the green pastures of the NFL was tight end Davis Allen.
Allen wasn't the biggest name for the Tigers, but he was a quality and consistent player. Now, he's playing for the Los Angeles Rams and is trying to carve out a role for himself with the team.
During his rookie season with the Rams, Allen ended up appearing in 15 games. He caught 10 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown.
While those numbers aren't terribly impressive, he has done enough to draw the attention of head coach Sean McVay.
During a recent interview, McVay talked about young players who have taken big steps in their development. McVay singled out Allen as one of his top young standouts.
“I thought Davis Allen took a tremendous step in the right direction."
McVay continued on, talking about the young tight end at length.
“The game makes sense to him. I thought when Higbee ended up needing a spell towards the latter part of the year, if he missed a game, Davis filled in and did a great job. He played big-time in Baltimore, played big in Washington, made some big-time plays in the Detroit game. I always loved watching his tape at Clemson, where there’s certain guys you can just see have a feel.”
Hearing those words should bring a smile to the faces of Clemson fans. Davis has never been a flashy player, but his hard work and effort have always popped off the charts.
Allen ended up playing four seasons with the Tigers in his college career. He totaled 88 receptions for 951 yards and 12 touchdowns with Clemson.
Hopefully, Allen will be able to build on the praise he received from McVay. The talent and work ethic are there for him to become a key piece for Los Angeles. It will be interesting to see what the upcoming 2024 NFL season has in store for the former Clemson standout.