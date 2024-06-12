Clemson Basketball Receives Major Scheduling Update
The Clemson Tigers are mostly known for being a football program. However, last season, the basketball team stole the stage during the NCAA Tournament.
While they didn't make it to the NCAA Championship Game, they were able to make a surprising run to Elite Eight. Unfortunately, they ended up falling to the Alabama Crimson Tide in that matchup.
Despite coming up short of the Final Four, the expectations are high for Clemson basketball moving forward. They are becoming a legitimately desired destination for recruits.
Brad Brownell has done an excellent job of creating a competitive and winning culture for the Tigers. He is a coach that has good relationships with his players, but expects the best.
With that being said, Clemson has received a huge update regarding its 2024-25 schedule.
According to a report from Jon Rothstein of College Hoops Today, the Tigers will play host to the Kentucky Wildcats this season on December 3.
This matchup will be the first time that Clemson and Kentucky have played each other on the hardwood since 1997. The two teams have only faced off three times since 1979.
Kentucky went through a massive change during the offseason as well.
John Calipari left town to become the next head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks.
It will be interesting to watch this matchup, which will be part of the ACC/SEC challenge. Both teams are talented and could end up being legitimate contenders come March Madness time.
At the very least, it is another opportunity for the Tigers to prove that they belong among the big programs in college basketball.
Beating the Wildcats would be another eye-opening win for the rest of the nation to start taking Clemson basketball seriously.