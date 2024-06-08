Clemson Basketball Star Gets NBA Draft Workout With Warriors
Former Clemson Tigers forward PJ Hall is making the NBA Draft rounds and earlier this week he found himself in San Francisco working out with the Golden State Warriors.
This is the season for pre-draft workouts. The NBA Draft will be held across two days for the first time in modern history, with the first round set for June 26 and the second round set for June 27.
Hall is a player that some scouts believe could hear his name called in the second round. The four-year college player had a COVID waiver to return to college for one more season. But he declared for the draft and opted to remain in the selection pool.
After helping Clemson to a historic NCAA Tournament run, he’s hoping to land somewhere in the NBA Draft. The Warriors have the No. 54 pick. A recent Bleacher Report two-round mock draft had Hall landing with the Sacramento Kings at No. 44.
The 6-foot-10 forward told tigernet.com that he believes he has a lot to offer an NBA team, especially after going through the “ups and down” he went through with the Tigers.
“I stuck it out for four years, went through ups and downs and heartbreaking losses, and stuck it out until we had a great season last year. It is the ultimate thing I care about (winning).”
The Tigers reached the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 1980 season. Hall had the best individual season of his career, averaging 18.3 points in spite of his 3-point shooting percentage falling by eight percent.
He was a near-40% 3-point shooter his junior year, after which he declared early for the NBA Draft to go through the process and get his report card before his senior year.
The Spartanburg, S.C., native played all four seasons of college for the Tigers, joining them for the 2020-21 season after a highly-respected prep career at Dorman High School.
There, he was the 2019-20 South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year, a two-time 5A State champion and a consensus Top 60 recruit nationally and the No. 1 ranked player in South Carolina.
After serving as a rotational player his freshman year, he was second in voting for the 2021-22 ACC Most Improved Player award after he averaged 15.5 points and 5.8 rebounds.
He averaged at least 15 points in each of his next two seasons for the Tigers, which included All-ACC Third Team honors in 2022-23 and First Team honors last season.