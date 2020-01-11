Clemson Ends Futility at UNC

The streak is over.

It's really over.

Clemson won for the first time in Chapel Hill, ending a 59-game losing skid at North Carolina.

The Tigers rallied from a 13-point deficit and didn’t take a lead until overtime but found a way to hold off the Tar Heels late in the extra period 79-76 on Saturday.

Aamir Simms led the Tigers with 20 points. Tevin Mack and John Newman added 17 points each as Clemson shot 43 percent from the field.

Simms keyed a huge play in overtime when he found Clyde Trapp on a back-door cut to put Clemson up for good with 1:41 to play in overtime.

The Tigers improved to 8-7 overall and 2-3 in ACC play. The Tar Heels suffered not only a historic loss to the Tigers but also their third consecutive defeat in the conference to fall to 8-8, 1-4.

Clemson returns to the court Tuesday against No. 1 Duke on Tuesday at 7 p.m.