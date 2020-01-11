ClemsonMaven
Clemson Ends Futility at UNC

Brad Senkiw

The streak is over.

It's really over. 

Clemson won for the first time in Chapel Hill, ending a 59-game losing skid at North Carolina.

The Tigers rallied from a 13-point deficit and didn’t take a lead until overtime but found a way to hold off the Tar Heels late in the extra period 79-76 on Saturday.

Aamir Simms led the Tigers with 20 points. Tevin Mack and John Newman added 17 points each as Clemson shot 43 percent from the field.

Simms keyed a huge play in overtime when he found Clyde Trapp on a back-door cut to put Clemson up for good with 1:41 to play in overtime.

The Tigers improved to 8-7 overall and 2-3 in ACC play. The Tar Heels suffered not only a historic loss to the Tigers but also their third consecutive defeat in the conference to fall to 8-8, 1-4.

Clemson returns to the court Tuesday against No. 1 Duke on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Sideline Observations: The Time I Lost it During the Fiesta Bowl

Because I have had so many people ask what it was like to be shooting one of the most watched football games of the 2019 season, I figured I would tell everyone my most memorable moment. Believe it or not, it's not Trevor's touchdown or Travis Etienne spiking the football. It's the time I just lost it in front of thousands of people.

Susan Lloyd

by

83Tiger

Defense Wins Champioships

Despite the fact that Clemson and LSU have high powered offenses, it will be the defenses that decide the national title

JP-Priester

by

JP-Priester

Tigers Not Worried About the Home Game for LSU

This year’s College Football National Championship game will be played in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Louisiana State University Tigers will have a little over one hour commute to the city from campus, while the Clemson Tigers will have to board a flight to make their travel time a little over five hours.

Morgan Thomas

by

JP-Priester

Tyler Davis: Clemson Is Everything I Thought and More

True freshman defensive lineman, Tyler Davis, discusses what it was like watching last year's national championship game as an early enrollee and gives some insight on how he feels his freshman season has been as a starter for the Clemson Tigers.

Morgan Thomas

by

Dillon88

Do you like free? Before we move to a subscription service, now is your chance to make sure you…

Zach Lentz

by

zachlentz

Trevor Lawrence Will Not Sit Out Next Season

Should Trevor Lawrence sit out next season and protect himself from injury, or should he risk injury and return in hopes of leading Clemson to a sixth straight playoff and potentially another national title.

Zach Lentz

Clemson's come from behind win over Ohio State has team feeling confident

Clemson's come from behind win over Ohio State serves as a confidence builder heading into Monday's national championship game against LSU in New Orleans

JP-Priester

Chip On Clemson's Shoulder Is Justified

The lack of respect from the national media for this Clemson football team has been obvious. The fact that it has firmly entrenched a chip on the shoulder of these players and coaches should surprise no one

JP-Priester

by

Arlie donald

Clemson’s Defense Is Ready To Experience LSU’s Elite Receivers

Clemson defense gets ready to face off against LSU's dynamic receiving duo of Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson. The Clemson Tigers have done all they can to prepare for the national championship game. in practice. Senior Safety Tanner Muse says it's time to experience them in person.

Morgan Thomas

Tigers are Not in New Orleans for Beignets; They are on a Business Trip

The Clemson Tigers let the distractions of the Big Easy cost them in 2017, so they are determined to not let that happen again.

Zach Lentz