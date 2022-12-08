Skip to main content
Men’s Soccer Celebrates 2022 Season, Announces Award Winners

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson men’s soccer program held its annual awards banquet on Wednesday, December 7 at the Reeves Recruiting Room in Memorial Stadium.

Junior midfielder Ousmane Sylla was named the Dalton Family Most Valuable Player. Sylla started and played in 18 matches this year and led the team in goals with five and assists with seven. He finished the season ranked third in the ACC in assists and 10th in total points. His performance earned him second team All-ACC honors and second team All-South Region honors, both for the second consecutive season.

Redshirt freshman Adam Lundegard was named Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season, and Sylla was the Offensive Player of the Year for 2022. Lundegard started in 19 of the Tigers' 21 games this season, serving as an anchor of Clemson’s back line. His 1,636 minutes were second most on the team, and he contributed two goals and an assist as a center back, while also starring in all nine of Clemson's clean sheets.

Freshman goalkeeper Joseph Andema earned Newcomer of the Year after an extremely impressive debut season in net. He earned eight clean sheets while allowing just 12 goals across 16 games. The Ghanain was tabbed as the goalkeeper for the ACC All-Freshman Team. Freshman Terry Watson received the Scout Team Player of the Year honor, awarded to a player who showed unwavering commitment to preparing the team for upcoming matches throughout the year.

Junior Ben Erkens was awarded the Keith Tormey 12th Man/Solid Orange Award, presented to an individual on the team who pursued excellence on and off the field by representing the men’s soccer program in a positive manner.

Senior Dylan Sullivan earned the Ratchford Coach’s Achievement Award.

