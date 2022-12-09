Pitt, Syracuse Play in NCAA Men's College Cup on Friday Night

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – A pair of Atlantic Coast Conference programs are vying for a national championship this weekend, as Pitt and Syracuse will compete in the NCAA Men's College Cup Friday night at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina. No. 3 seed Syracuse takes on Creighton at 6 p.m., and Pitt battles No. 13 seed Indiana at 8:30 p.m. in a rematch of a 2020 NCAA College Cup semifinal game.

The two winners move on to play for the national championship on Monday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m. All three matches of the College Cup will be broadcast on ESPNU.

The ACC is the only conference to have multiple teams remaining in the tournament field and has two teams in the NCAA College Cup for the fourth straight season. The ACC has had at least one participant in the Men’s College Cup in 21 of the last 22 seasons.

Pitt and Syracuse each are vying for the first national championship in program history. ACC teams have won 18 NCAA men’s soccer championships, including nine since 2001. Clemson is the reigning champion after capturing its first national championship since 1987 last season.

Syracuse (12 games, 9-0-3) owns the ACC's longest active unbeaten streak, which includes the Orange's 2-0 win on Nov. 13 in the ACC Championship game in Cary. Winners of four straight, Pitt is 7-1-4 since the start of October.

Upcoming Schedule

Friday, Dec. 9 - NCAA College Cup

WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, N.C.

Creighton vs. No. 3 Syracuse | ESPNU | 6 p.m.

Pitt vs. No. 13 Indiana | ESPNU | 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 12 - NCAA College Cup Championship Game

WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, N.C.

Semifinal Winners | ESPNU | 6 p.m.

Noting ACC Men's Soccer

• Pitt and Syracuse will play in the NCAA Men's College Cup. The ACC is the only conference to have multiple teams remaining in the tournament field.

• This marks the fourth straight tournament in which the ACC boasts two College Cup participants.

• Syracuse (2015) and Pitt (2020) each are making their second College Cup appearances..

• Eight ACC teams earned bids to the 2022 NCAA Tournament, most of any conference in this tournament. The ACC also claimed four of the top eight national seeds: ACC champion Syracuse (3), Virginia (4), Clemson (6) and Duke (7).

• This marks the 10th straight season in which the ACC placed the most teams in the tournament and the 22nd consecutive season that at least five league teams earned a bid.

• Six current ACC programs have won at least one national championship, the most of any conference. Eleven different league programs have reached the Men's College Cup. Sixty-one ACC teams have reached the Men's College Cup all-time.

• Virginia has won seven NCAA men's soccer championships, which is third most all-time. Clemson (3), North Carolina (2), Duke (1), Notre Dame (1) and Wake Forest (1) also have won titles.

• Syracuse won the 2022 ACC Championship on Nov. 13, downing Clemson, 2-0, in Cary, N.C. It was SU's second ACC crown (2015).

• In the last six ACC tournaments, there have been six different champions (Wake Forest, Louisville, Virginia, Clemson, Notre Dame, Syracuse).

• Syracuse won the Atlantic Division title for the first time since 2014, although this is its first outright title.

• Seven ACC teams rank among the top 30 nationally in strength of schedule: Virginia (1), Louisville (2), Pitt (4), Clemson (5), Boston College (7), Syracuse (15) and North Carolina (26).

• Pitt's Valentin Noel is second among all active Division I players in goals (35) and fourth in points (83)

• Duke (0.579) has allowed the second fewest goals per game, while Syracuse (0.597) is fourth.

• Syracuse's Levonte Johnson leads the nation in in game-winning goals (seven). Duke's Shakur Mohammed ranks second with six.

• Pitt's Filip Mirkovic is sixth nationally in assists (12).

• Seven ACC head coaches rank among the top 50 in NCAA Division I in career wins by active head coaches: Clemson's Mike Noonan (fifth, 377), UVA's George Gelnovatch (seventh, 361), Pitt's Jay Vidovich (12th, 341), Duke's John Kerr (32nd, 230), Syracuse's Ian McIntyre, 33rd, 228), NC State's George Keifer (44th, 205) and Wake Forest's Bobby Muuss (46th, 203).

In World Cup Soccer Action, Brazil remains the favorite at +165--however, their odds have dropped, according to Fanduel.