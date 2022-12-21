Skip to main content
2023 QB Chris Vizzina Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

Jason Priester All Clemson

2023 QB Chris Vizzina has officially signed with the Clemson Tigers.
Clemson has its quarterback of the future as 2023 prospect Chris Vizzina has officially signed his National Letter of Intent with the Tigers.

The 6-foot-4, 207-pound signal caller, out of Briarwood Christian (Birmingham, Al.), committed in April, choosing Clemson over other finalists Notre Dame, Auburn, Ohio State, Georgia and Ole Miss.

The SI All-American candidate was one of just two quarterbacks the Tigers offered in 2023. He ranks No. 35 in the SI99 and is arguably one of the five best quarterback prospects in the country.

As a senior, Vizzina completed 64 percent of his passes for 1,828 yards, with 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions. A year earlier, he threw 18 touchdowns to just four interceptions.

He is the only quarterback take in the class and plans to enroll early.

